The Big Picture Jonathan Knight takes on his riskiest renovation yet in Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp, aiming to turn an abandoned campground into a tourist hotspot.

Facing costly foundation issues and critter infestations, Knight must work quickly to renovate cabins and a main house in just six months.

Tune in weekly starting June 18 on HGTV to see if Knight's dream of transforming the campground into a New England vacation destination becomes a reality.

HGTV favorite Jonathan Knight is set to take on his riskiest renovation ever put to film in the latest spin-off Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp. This comes as the current third season of Farmhouse Fixer is about to enter the latter stages, with Season 3, Episode 7 set to air on Tuesday, May 21. The series, set to hit HGTV on Tuesday, June 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, will see the former member of New Kids on the Block put all his eggs in one very financially treacherous basket. Sitting on a rural lakefront, Knight will attempt to renovate an abandoned 12-acre campground to turn it into a tourist destination for anyone taking a New England vacation.

Never one to work alone, Knight will have the rest of his family by his side, including his husband, Harley Rodriguez, and his brother and fellow Grammy-nominated bandmate, Jordan Knight. “I’m taking a huge risk to pursue a dream I’ve been chasing," said Jon. “These types of properties are rare. And this is the one. It’s now or never and it’s all on me. My money, my designs, my problems. But the reward… that’s all mine, too.”

'Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp' Will Take Knight on a Renovation Journey

Image via HGTV

The premiere episode of Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp is set to begin with Knight being overwhelmed by the beauty of the location he has picked. Reminding him of his childhood spent at his grandparents' cottage on Lake Eerie, the peaceful location will soon be swapped for the panic induced by the sheer size of the job at hand. After realizing that hosts of critters have moved into the spaces and that there are some costly foundation issues, the potential of a heavy initial setback becomes very real. Never one to shy away from a task, Knight has made a name for himself as a quick thinker as well as an efficient fixer, with his initial timeline for the completion of the task set at six months. This will include the renovation of three of the ten cabins as well as a main house for him and Harley to reside in.

Produced by High Noon Entertainment, new episodes of Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp will air weekly on HGTV on Tuesday, June 18, at 9 PM ET/PT. Episodes will be available to stream on Max, as are episodes of the latest third season of Farmhouse Fixer, which are available to catch up on right now. Stay tuned at Collider for more updates.

Farmhouse Fixer (2021) In each episode, a renovation specialist tackles the challenge of restoring historic farmhouses, infusing contemporary style while maintaining their original, rustic allure. Release Date March 3, 2021 Cast Jonathan Knight , Kristina Crestin Main Genre Reality Seasons 3 Streaming Service(s) HBO Max , HGTV Go Directors Jonathan Knight

Watch on Max