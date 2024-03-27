The Big Picture Jonathan Knight returns on HGTV's Farmhouse Fixer for the third season, premiering April 23rd at 9:00pm.

Knight and designer Kristina Crestin tackle risky renovations on historic New England farmhouses.

Farmhouse Fixer celebrates nostalgia and charm, breathing new life into centuries-old homes.

New Kids on the Block star turned restoration expert Jonathan Knight is back for a third season of Farmhouse Fixer. Premiering Tuesday, April 23rd at 9:00 pm on HGTV, Jonathan Knight will continue his impassioned mission to save more centuries-old New England farmhouses! Alongside his go-to designer Kristina Crestin, the pair will take on a slew of risky renovations throughout eight brand-new episodes. From a lightkeeper's home on a remote island to a former clam shack with a handful of 200-300-year-old farmhouses in between, Farmhouse Fixer is ready to amaze viewers once again.

According to the press release for the new season, "the season opener will find Jon and Kristina returning to the storied John Proctor house, infamous for its relation to the Salem Witch Trials, after working with the current homeowners to remodel the primary suite. With the First Period home now facing water damage and black mold in the kitchen and main living areas, they'll come up with a plan to restore this national landmark, built in 1638, to its moody tavern roots and keep it standing for many more centuries to come."

What Is 'Farmhouse Fixer?'

As viewers will remember, Farmhouse Fixer celebrates the past to save it for the future. "An old New England farmhouse is a way of life," said Kristina. "And they deserve to be saved. Kristina and I bring out the best of the old and the new for all of our clients," continued Jonathan. Farmhouse Fixer tackles the nostalgia and charm behind some of New England's most historic farmhouses. With the help of designer Kristina Crestin, Jonathan Knight is a farmhouse fanatic eager to keep history alive by breathing new life into the homes.

Although he is best known for being a member of the Grammy Award-nominated boy band New Kids on the Block, Jonathan Knight's love for home renovation runs in the blood as his grandfather, father, and uncle all worked in the field. Jon fell in love with old houses and eventually became the family's "go-to handyman." After parting ways in 1994, Jon began flipping houses in the Boston area. When the band got back together in 2007, he balanced his passion for restoration and rock and roll, living the best of both worlds.

Founding a design firm called Kristina Crestin Design, she leads a team of six to create stunning and innovative designs. Before her time on Farmhouse Fixer, Kristina appeared on PBS's This Old House and was named HGTV's Designer of the Year 2019. With numerous wins for her expertise and achievement in design, Kristina is leading the charge in the world of design.

Farmhouse Fixer Season 3 debuts on HGTV on Tuesday, April 23 at 9:00pm. It is available to stream on the same day and time on Max. Every episode of Farmhouse Fixer is available to stream on Max.

