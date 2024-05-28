The Big Picture Farrah Abraham's tumultuous relationship with her parents has worsened, leading to no contact for 2 years.

Farrah left Teen Mom after refusing to align with the production's needs, leading to her appearing in adult entertainment.

Despite ongoing struggles, Farrah is taking steps to address mental health, hinting at upcoming competition and beauty series appearances.

Farrah Abraham has never had a smooth relationship with her parents, and her behavior has often posed a problem in her reality TV appearances. The 16 and Pregnant alum kicked off her reality TV career while still in high school, when the young cheerleader discovered she was pregnant. Her episode of 16 and Pregnant was one of the most dramatic of the series, featuring frequent fighting within her family, especially regarding her decision to attempt to keep her pregnancy a secret. The child's father, Derek Underwood, died in a car accident while Farrah was pregnant. After her pregnancy was featured on the series, she was offered a spot in the new franchise Teen Mom, appearing in the first four seasons.

Farrah's departure from the franchise in 2017 shocked viewers, since the dramatic diva was always fighting with someone, causing her to be a fan favorite. However, when she decided as a young adult that she wanted to also feature herself in adult entertainment, the series producers were completely opposed. Farrah's decision to post webcam videos online was seemingly the final straw. After years of addressing the troubled young mom's temperament while filming, the producers finally had enough of the young star's refusal to align herself with the production's needs. Whether she was fired or took the initiative to quit remains unclear. However, the reality star went on Instagram Live to vent her frustrations over being "sex-shamed" by the network.

During a recent appearance on the Miss Understood podcast, Farrah revealed that she is no longer in contact with either of her parents. Farrah has often been seen butting heads with her mother over the years, but it comes as more of a surprise that she has also cut ties with her father, with whom she seemingly had a more positive relationship.

Teen Mom Release Date December 8, 2009 Main Genre Family Seasons 10

Farrah Abraham Remains Estranged From Her Parents

Her mother, Debra Abraham's religious views played a part in the distance between her and her daughter, which Farrah discussed on the podcast appearance. Her father, Michael Abraham, has often aided Farrah when she was in trouble, like the time in 2022 he aided her after she was arrested for allegedly slapping a security guard at a nightclub in Los Angeles. He helped to move Farrah and her daughter to Texas after the arrest to be closer to the family.

After the incident in Los Angeles, Farrah underwent a trauma program for the alleged assault she received during her arrest. Under the apparent advice of her therapist, after leaving the program she cut communication with both of her parents. Not only that, but it seemed that her daughter Sophia had followed suit, and neither mother nor daughter had spoken to either Debra or Michael in two years. For her part, Debra maintained in an exclusive interview with The Ashley that this is simply a continuation of Farrah's tendency to "disrupt" things wherever she goes, citing her erratic behavior during her appearance on Teen Mom Family Reunion as an example. During her appearance on the Miss Understood podcast, Farrah seems to be taking steps to address her mental health and behavioral problems, and hints that she has two upcoming "shows" that she will appear on, one a competition series, and the other a "beauty" series.

Teen Mom can be streamed on Paramount Plus.

Watch On Paramount Plus