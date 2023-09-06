The Big Picture Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Farscape will be released in a Blu-ray box set, including all four seasons, the Peacekeeper Wars miniseries, and special features.

The set, available on November 21, will mark the first-ever release of The Peacekeeper Wars on Blu-ray.

A variety of purchasing options are available, with the basic set currently retailing for $175.99, a limited version including stickers and a poster for $239.99, and a deluxe edition with stickers, poster, and enamel pin set for $299.99.

For its 25th birthday, the cult classic science fiction series Farscape is getting a massive Blu-ray box set. The Shout Factory set will include all four seasons of the series, the miniseries Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars, and a passel of special features. Shout! Studios has announced the 22-disc set of the fan-favorite science fiction series, which ran from 1999 to 2003, for four seasons and 88 episodes; it will be available on November 21. The set will also include The Peacekeeper Wars, the 2004 miniseries that wrapped the series up; this will be its first-ever release on Blu-ray. The set will also include a number of extras, although they are in progress and will be announced at a later date. The basic set will retail for $17.99; a limited version with prismatic stickers and a poster is available for $239.99, while an even more limited edition with the stickers, poster, and an enamel pin set will set you back $299.99.

What Is 'Farscape'?

Debuting in 1999 on the Sci-Fi Channel, Farscape centered around John Crichton (Ben Browder), an American astronaut flung to a distant part of the galaxy in a wormhole experiment. He ends up on the living ship Moya, and bands together with her crew of alien misfits in an attempt to make his way home. Along the way, they're pursued by the militaristic Peacekeepers and make a number of deadly enemies, including the scheming Scorpius (Wayne Pygram) and the vengeful Bialar Crais (Lani Tupu); Crichton also finds love with the ex-Peacekeeper Aeryn Sun (Claudia Black). The series overcame irregular scheduling and built a cult audience, but was abruptly canceled after its fourth season, ending the series on a massive cliffhanger. Fortunately, the series subsequently concluded with Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars, a two-part miniseries that wrapped up the series' storylines and sent its surviving characters off into the sunset.

Image via Debmar-Mercury

An Australian-American co-production, Farscape was filmed in Australia, and featured a largely Australian cast, but its special creature effects were handled by the legendary Jim Henson Company. It was created by Rockne S. O'Bannon (Defiance, Alien Nation, seaQuest DSV), and produced by the Jim Henson Company and Hallmark Entertainment. In addition to Browder, Black, Tupu, and Pygram, it starred Anthony Simcoe, Virginia Hey, Gigi Edgley, and Paul Goddard.

Farscape: The Complete Series is available for pre-order now on Shout's website, and will be released on November 21. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.