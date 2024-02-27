The Big Picture Boom! Studios partners with Jim Henson Company for classic Farscape comic reprint and all-new 25th-anniversary special.

Exclusive hardcover volumes include fan-favorite characters and a sequel series picking up after the TV show.

Contributors to the anniversary special include top comics creators, with over 500 pledges already on Kickstarter.

Farscape marks its 25th anniversary this year, and comics publisher Boom! Studios is partnering with the Jim Henson Company to celebrate with an all-new collected edition of its Farscape comics. The Kickstarter-funded project will not only reprint the original Farscape comics from a decade ago, but will also include an all-new anniversary special comic. It will be the first all-new Farscape comic in over a decade.

The 25th anniversary set will reprint all ten of Boom's Farscape miniseries in two hardcover volumes, including a sequel series that picked up where the TV series left off, as well as miniseries focusing on some of the show's fan-favorite characters. Kickstarter backers will also recieve an exclusive edition of an all-new 64-page 25th-anniversary special. It will feature contributions from a number of noted comics creators, including Sam Humphries (Guardians of the Galaxy), Sarah Gailey (Just Like Home), Ramón K. Pérez (Tale Of Sand), Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly (Captain America), Cameron Chittock (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Keith R.A. DeCandido (Star Trek). The Kickstarter already has over 500 pledges, and has shattered its initial goal of $33,000. The crowdfunding drive will run until March 22, and pledges can be made on Kickstarter.com.

What Is 'Farscape'?

Close

First airing in 1999, Farscape centered around John Crichton (Ben Browder, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), an American astronaut sent to a distant region of space in an experiment gone wrong. Once there, the castaway Crichton finds himself aboard the mysterious living spaceship Moya and her bizarre crew of aliens, including the warrior Ka D'Argo (Anthony Simcoe, Nim's Island), the spiritual Zhaan (Virginia Hey, The Road Warrior), the irascible Rygel (Jonathan Hardy, Mad Max), and Moya's organic Pilot (Lani Tupu, The Condemned) as they flee the tyrannical forces of the Peacekeepers. A renegade Peacekeeper, Aeryn Sun (Claudia Black, Final Space) soon joins the crew, and becomes a valuable ally (and part of a famously sizzling sci-fi romance with Crichton), as does the escaped thief Chiana (Gigi Edgley, Rescue: Special Ops). The series ran for four seasons before concluding with a miniseries, Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars. Farscape creator Rockne S. O'Bannon, who wrote many of the Farscape comics, is a veteran science fiction writer. In addition to Farscape, his other creations include Alien Nation, seaQuest DSV, and Defiance. He is currently an executive producer on Evil.

The Farscape 25th anniversary Kickstarter will run until March 21, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. Farscape is available to stream on Prime Video.

farscape Thrown into a distant part of the universe, an Earth astronaut finds himself part of a fugitive alien starship crew. Release Date March 19, 1999 Cast Ben Browder , Claudia Black , Hugh Keays-Byrne , Jonathan Hardy , Anthony Simcoe , John Bach , Gigi Edgley , Wayne Pygram Main Genre Action Seasons 5 Studio SyFy

Watch on Prime Video