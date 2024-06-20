The Big Picture Enter now for your chance to win a Farscape: The Complete Series 25th Anniversary Edition Box Set.

The 25th Anniversary box set includes exclusive artwork & bonus content.

Shout! TV is hosting a 25th anniversary rewatch marathon for Farscape for World UFO Day on Monday, June 24.

There are few fandoms out there that are as ride-or-die as the Farscape crew. Those deeply in love with the short-lived sci-fi series, which originally aired on the Sci-Fi Channel back when folks were panicking that Y2K would plunge them into a technology apocalypse, did everything in their power to revive the production after it was unceremoniously canceled on a cliffhanger following Season 4. After sending the network waves of phone calls, funeral wreaths, and even bras, the prayers of the Farscape fandom were heard, and a miniseries was set into motion that would give the story and its characters a more concise ending. Now, 25 years later, Shout! TV has teamed up with Collider to give Farscape fans another big “thank you” for their dedication to the show with a giveaway that will see one lucky winner based in the U.S. become the recipient of Farscape: The Complete Series 25th Anniversary Edition Box Set.

Not only does the box set include the entire series spread over a 22-disc Blu-ray set but there are plenty of special features, pieces of artwork, and other nicknacks that make this release extra special. Starting from the outside and working our way in, the collection is encased in a gorgeous slipcase, showcasing the show’s leading characters with the Moya hovering in the background. With plenty of artwork to decorate your fan zone, the inside of the massive case features an exclusive poster, three prism stickers, and five enamel pins featuring the familiar faces of Chiana (Gigi Edgley), Dominar Rygel XVI (Jonathan Hardy), Ka D’Argo (Anthony Simcoe), and others.

Along with the extra merch to toss on your walls and pin on your favorite bag, the box set also comes with plenty of bonus content that will fully envelop you into the visually stunning universe created by The Jim Henson Company. Hear from executive producer Brian Henson and series creator and scribe Rockne O’Bannon as they chat with Adam Savage in A Look Back At Farscape where they relive all the highs and lows that came with the beloved production. There’s also a retrospective documentary titled Memories Of Moya and a slew of featurettes that focus on the otherworldly villains, ahead-of-their-time visual effects, and the race to save the series. This is just the tip of the iceberg as there are so many more extras where that came from. And don't worry, if you aren't picked to be the lucky winner, the Farscape 25th Anniversary box set is available to purchase from Shout! TV.

The Doors Are Open For a ‘Farscape’ Reunion

Earlier this year, Collider’s Maggie Lovitt chatted with Farscape star Ben Browder and gauged the actor’s interest in getting the band back together for a reunion now that the 25th anniversary is upon us. Eager to find out what the crew’s been up to, Browder said:

"I think that the next volume would be great. I'd love to see where the crew of Moya is 25 years later. I think it'd be a fascinating story. Stories of our life don't end at 25, at 35, at 45; it ends when we take our last breath. And there's a lot of interesting stories. There's a lot of stuff to tell, and then there's multigenerational stuff, as well. Farscape was always really a story about a family, about a group of people who are engaged in the epic process of trying to live and make a life that's worth living, so I don't see why it shouldn't continue. And hopefully, at some point, if someone wants it to continue, they'll write a big check. Talk to your people at Collider."

Tune into Shout! TV’s special encore presentation of the Farscape 25th Anniversary marathon in celebration of World UFO Day. The marathon will broadcast Monday 6/24 beginning at 2 PM ET on Shout! TV and Farscape TV. You can enter in Collider’s Farscape box set giveaway below.

