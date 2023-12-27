The Big Picture Farscape took risks by deconstructing classic sci-fi tropes in surprising and creative ways.

The Season 2 episode "Crackers Don't Matter," a humorous standalone, accidentally inspired a season-long arc that changed the course of the series, even though serialized television wasn't common in the early 2000s.

Examples like the neural clone arc and its aftermath illustrate why Farscape's storytelling is satisfying beyond its impassioned space opera scope: dramatic events shape and change the characters.

Farscape took risks. Whether it was incorporating Jim Henson Company puppets into the main cast or its full-throttle commitment to deconstructing tropes with high stakes imagination, the Sci-Fi Channel series always shunned the expected. Series creator Rockne S. O'Bannon wasn't interested in making the "anti-Star Trek," but, as he told Paley Matters in 2018, "an interesting variation of Star Trek." Achieving this intuitive goal necessitated another risk: consequences. As executive producer and screenwriter Ricky Manning told The Companion, “It was a general tenet of the series that Things Had Consequences, that characters who’d been through stuff should be AFFECTED by that (rather than shrugging it all off as if it never happened in the very next episode).” In other words, in Farscape's universe, if Spock was traumatized or Kirk made terrible choices, the ramifications didn't vanish once the credits rolled. How did one achieve such ambitious narrative design back in ye olde days when serialized storytelling wasn't commonplace? Well, through a combination of daring creativity, network leniency, and improvisation inspired by a standalone episode that altered Farscape for the rest of its four-seasons-and-a-miniseries run. No, that episode isn't Season 1's "Nerve," which heralds the introduction of Farscape's overarching villain, and with him, some quite delicious conflict of the space opera variety. The episode with series-changing connotations is Season 2's "Crackers Don't Matter," a silly, trope-filled, one-off delight never meant to be more than silly, trope-filled, and a one-off. "Crackers Don't Matter" does what Farscape forever did best — change the chess game by flipping the entire table.

"Crackers Don’t Matter" Is ‘Farscape’ at Its Best

"Crackers Don't Matter" arrives early in Farscape's second season, when the series feels secure in its big picture identity but is still finding its quasi-newborn legs with day-to-day execution. A beloved fan favorite, "Crackers" is easily one of the best episodes and quintessentially Farscape. It takes a Star Trek-ian trope — an outsider consigned to their one-episode-only fate makes the crew "lose their minds" — and turns the concept on its head in outrageous ways that make the audience themselves question their sanity. Each time Farscape tackles a common genre scenario, its modus operandi is go big or go home. (Whether through humor, heartbreak, or both in the same episode, just depends.) Despite some unfortunately dated language, what makes "Crackers" exemplary is that "everything and the kitchen sink" commitment: the uproarious one-liners, the actors behind those quips, and how, beneath the zaniness, "Crackers" holds true to each character's darkest impulses. How Moya's crew reacts when gripped by guest star-induced paranoia reflects their existing dynamics plus the manifold complexities everyone brings to the table. Another apt metaphor is that Farscape loves to poke the sleeping bear. On that basis, "Crackers Don't Matter" is sci-fi's sharpest, funniest fever dream topped with a chef's kiss and a pillow mint."Crackers" was also supposed to be one-and-done. Despite 2000s television shifting toward serialized storytelling (with Star Trek: The Next Generation an early leader in that charge), TV was still heavily episodic. But the Sci-Fi Channel president gave Farscape his blessing and a loose leash. He asked Rockne O'Bannon (paraphrased by O'Bannon to Paley Matters), "Please just make it as weird as you possibly can.” Not only did Farscape do so with relish, O'Bannon clarified, "As [Farscape] went on, I think everyone recognized, certainly at a network level and the Henson level, that the thing that distinguished the show was just how incredibly far outside any kind of the conventions of sci-fi TV it was. The farther out it would get the more it succeeded, the more it distinguished itself. [It was] definitely a level of creative freedom that I’d never experienced before or since." After the higher-ups enjoyed Season One's cliffhanger, Farscape's standalone episodes became multipart arcs, became season-long sagas. The first instance of this, an idea that covered Season 2 like an ominous shroud and spread its ricocheting tendrils until the series finale, sprang from the funniest image in "Crackers Don't Matter."

How Did the "Crackers Don’t Matter" Episode Change ‘Farscape’?

Farscape's first true arc came in the form of "Harvey," a neural clone of Scorpius (Wayne Pygram) the villain had secretly planted inside protagonist John Crichton's (Ben Browder) head. John, your everyman Earth-based astronaut, christens the series by getting dragged into a wormhole and tossed across the galaxy. Trapped on a living ship and surrounded by wacky alien criminals, all John wants to do is go home. By the time he and Scorpius cross paths in Season 1, Episode 19 ("Nerve"), an alien species has already given John the secret to wormhole travel. They just buried it deep within his subconscious, because such game-changing knowledge demands character development before it's taken for a test drive. Scorpius, seeking to master wormhole technology, ruthlessly tortures John for answers. Knowing John will temporarily escape his clutches, Scorpius injects John with a neural chip designed to unobtrusively find and extract the wormhole information. Unfortunately for John, having a clone of Scorpius embedded in his head means the clone eventually assumes control, with tragic consequences.Nothing about this plot was planned — at first. Inspiration struck after producer David Kemper saw John hallucinating Scorpius in "Crackers Don't Matter." Kemper realized the potential behind John having a destabilizing force whispering in his metaphorical ear. The clone (nicknamed Harvey after the Jimmy Stewart movie of the same name, wherein Stewart's character hallucinates a giant rabbit) also solved the problem of increasing Scorpius' presence without overexposure reducing his menace. As Kemper shares in the Season 2 finale's DVD commentary: "Crais [the original villain of Season 1] can’t ever capture Crichton and Aeryn, so he’s always going to look ineffectual. We’ve now brought in Scorpius to supersede him, and we’re going to have the same problem. [...] What do I do that lets me use this guy and not let him be ineffectual?"Following some problem-solving, Kemper conceived the arc that defined Season 2. The neural chip's conceit allowed "our retroactive stuff," as Kemper put it, to be cloaked inside a believable reason why John wouldn't remember having a clone rattling around his brain matter. Kemper retconned "Nerve" to include Scorpius inserting the chip, and "Crackers" became the clone's first appearance after the episode was already filmed. Scorpius chasing our heroes could have been a traditional on-the-run from the bad guy tale. Instead, a one-off joke where Scorpius swapped his leather S&M duds for a Hawaiian shirt and margarita bottles kickstarted a season-long descent into hell that transformed Farscape Season 2 into a psychological horror series chilling enough to make David Lynch envious.

Without the Harvey Arc, ‘Farscape’ Wouldn’t Be the Same

In mainstream sci-fi culture, Star Trek popularized the "something makes them act weird" and the "evil version of our hero" ideas. In Farscape, a clone of John Crichton's abuser and worst enemy slowly, inexorably annihilates him into psychological shreds. Season 2 ticks down like a bomb, especially once Farscape tips its hand to revel in a perfect example of dramatic irony: the audience finally knows about Harvey and the risk he poses while the suffering victim remains in the dark. While losing a chess game with himself, a trembling and half-crying John admits, "[Scorpius] says he’s gonna get me. He says he already has, I just don’t know it yet." Suddenly but not suddenly, Farscape seamlessly warps into a suspense thriller where fans don't even know what the inevitable bomb explosion entails. That explosion happens to be "Die Me, Dichotomy," the Season 2 finale that's a rite of passage viewing experience. Once the final frame of Season 2 fades to black, the panorama has been established, the gauntlet thrown. Farscape's audacity never looked back. (And fans? They don't emerge the same person.)No other series manages the corrupted alternate hero with such distressing magnitude. Even when Season 3 restores John's mangled brain to its best mimicry of normalcy, the consequences (that word again) linger. A shadow of Harvey remains. The power dynamic reverses, with John summoning Harvey at will and Harvey vacillating between a comedic and nefarious internal monologue. But Scorpius' clone becomes a walking scar, an active representation of John’s trauma he revisits like picking a scab. Going forward, John's compounded PTSD affects his every decision.On the "Die Me, Dichotomy" commentary, David Kemper said about the possession arc, "To have [John's] brain messed with, it's the most vulnerable thing that I could think of." Ben Browder echoed similar sentiments in an interview with The Companion about Farscape's depiction of mental health: "All of us have a Harvey. People with trauma have a ghoulish Harvey. Crichton’s Harvey happens to wear a crocodile codpiece and wants to eat his brain. [...] With Farscape, there was no reset button. Actions, deeds, and words have consequences." The improvisation from which such stories emerged feels as seamlessly executed as if the team had day one plans set in stone. Rockne S. O'Bannon confirmed the Farscape writers' room kept things "wonderful[ly] organic" by incorporating ideas from various contributors. For a series littered with moments satisfying for their aftermath as much as their impassioned scope, nothing influenced Farscape’s tone more than the arc that was never planned — until it was.Farscape is available to stream on Prime Video.Watch on Prime Video