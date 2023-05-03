As the lead couple of Farscape, John Crichton (Ben Browder) and Aeryn Sun (Claudia Black) were featured in a love story as memorable as the science fiction series it took place in. In a new exclusive clip from The Farscape Fandemonium Marathon, executive producers of the show, Brian Henson and Rockne O'Bannon discuss the chemistry between the two stars, as they are interviewed by Adam Savage during the upcoming special presentation. The pair explained how the relationship came to be in an industry where showrunners were advised not to put their leads together, opting for the tension between them to keep audiences hooked to programming.

The producers also mentioned that they wanted to give the relationship an honest approach, going on to ignore what they were advised to do to allow the characters to live their own love story. When the iconic series started, John Crichton was launched into another part of the Milky Way when he went through a wormhole that looks straight out of a Doctor Who episode, sending him toward a new chapter of his life. He would eventually meet Aeryn when he crashed into a Peacekeeper ship where she was being transported as a prisoner. After her society rejected her for defending the human, Aeryn was forced to escape with the prisoners.

The many adventures of the pair, alongside the rest of the crew from the Moya, took them through along a complicated road that ended up being cut short. The series was originally planned for five seasons, but after an abrupt cancelation announcement, Farscape was left in a difficult position. After Aeryn discovered that her child was confirmed to be John's, the couple was happy to be engaged. While they were heading off, ready to live their happily ever after, a ship flown by a single person blasted them away with a crystallization weapon, giving an odd conclusion to the original show, before the narrative was actually closed out with a miniseries.

What is the Farscape Fandemonium Marathon?

Almost a quarter of a century after the first time Farscape reached television screens all over the world, Shout! Factory TV will bring a unique celebration of the series to audiences, as two of its executive producers are interviewed by Adam Savage to talk about a diverse variety of topics related to the four main seasons and the sequel miniseries from the show. The marathon will also feature plenty of episodes from the show. The special will air on May 5th at 9 PM EST / 6 PM PST, with an encore presentation on Farscape TV on May 6th at 9 PM EST / 6 PM PST.

You can check out the official clip from The Farscape Fandemonium Marathon below, before the special airs on Shout! Factory TV on May 5: