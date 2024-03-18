The Big Picture Shout! TV will air a Farscape marathon on March 19 to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary.

You can enter to win a signed Farscape poster signed by Ben Browder, Gigi Edgley, and Brian Henson.

Shout! TV's marathon includes fan-favorite episodes with new introductions from the cast and crew and exclusive footage.

Shout! TV is airing a Farscape marathon on March 19 for the cult science fiction series' 25th anniversary, and Collider has a Leviathan-sized giveaway to tie in with it. One lucky winner will get a gorgeous Farscape poster signed by series stars Ben Browder and Gigi Edgely and executive producer Brian Henson. The poster features stunning and classic imagery from the series with John Crichton (Browder) and Aeryn Sun (Claudia Black) front and center, surrounded by Chiana (Edgley), Scorpius (Wayne Pygram), and more.

Shout! TV's marathon, which starts at 2 PM ET on March 19, will feature a hand-picked selection of fan-favorite episodes to celebrate a quarter-century of the groundbreaking science fiction series. The marathon will kick off with an all-new introduction from Henson and then feature several segments from Browder and Edgely introducing their own favorite episodes. You can watch the marathon on Shout's website, the Shout! TV app on Roku, Android, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV; and on numerous digital streaming platforms, including Amazon Freevee, Tubi, and Pluto TV.

What Is 'Farscape'?

Created by Rockne S. O'Bannon and produced by the Jim Henson Company, Farscape detailed the adventures of John Crichton, a human astronaut who gets accidentally transported to a distant region of space. There, he ends up as a crew member on the living ship Moya with a collection of bizarre alien renegades, all trying to find their own way home, as well. Unfortunately, they're all being pursued by the merciless Peacekeepers and their obsessive commander Scorpius (Wayne Pygram), who want Moya themselves. Overcoming their initial distrust of each other, the crew, which includes the honorable warrior Ka D'Argo (Anthony Simcoe), the priestess Zhaan (Virginia Hey), and the rebellious Chiana (Edgely) becomes a team — and Crichton and the ex-Peacekeeper Aeryn Sun even have one of sci-fi TV's best romances.

Speaking to Collider's Maggie Lovitt, in celebration of the 25th anniversary, Browder noted the heart of the series was always rooted in the found family-style crew of the Moya. He said:

"Farscape was always really a story about a family, about a group of people who are engaged in the epic process of trying to live and make a life that's worth living, so I don't see why it shouldn't continue."

Farscape fans wanting to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary with some physical media can also check out Shout's 25th anniversary Blu-ray boxset, which features all four seasons of the show, plus the Peacekeeper Wars miniseries that wrapped the series up. Boom! Studios has also launched a Kickstarter to reprint their Farscape comics in some handsome hardcover editions.

Enter Collider's Signed 'Farscape' Poster Giveaway

Image via Shout!TV

Check out the poster above and follow this link to sign up for your chance to win — and don't forget to watch Shout! TV's Farscape marathon on March 19, or we're going to hand you over to the Peacekeepers. You can check out Lovitt's full conversation with Browder below.

Farscape Thrown into a distant part of the universe, an Earth astronaut finds himself part of a fugitive alien starship crew. Release Date March 19, 1999 Cast Ben Browder , Claudia Black , Virginia Hey , Anthony Simcoe , Gigi Edgley , Paul Goddard , Lani Tupu , Wayne Pygram , Jonathan Hardy , Tammy MacIntosh , Raelee Hill , Melissa Jaffer , David Franklin , Rebecca Riggs Seasons 4 Studio SyFy Creator(s) Rockne S. O'Bannon Writers Rockne S. O'Bannon , David Kemper , Justin Monjo , Richard Manning

