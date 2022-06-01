Netflix has recently revealed the full slate of voice actors tapped for the upcoming animated series, Farzar. Created by Roger Black and Waco O'Guin (Brickleberry, Paradise PD), the comedy follows a wild crew that bands together to eliminate evil aliens who have absolutely no intention of making friendly contact. The upcoming first season will feature ten episodes.

Farzar will keep voice actor Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) busy as he is set to voice three different characters in the story. His first character will be the protagonist, Fichael – a prince who lived his whole life under a dome but is eager to get out and prove to his parents he’s a fierce warrior. The problem is, he probably isn't. Snyder also voices Bazarack, the leader of the evil aliens who wants to take over the titular city. With a flair for the dramatic, he puts on a brave face but is actually pretty insecure. Rounding up Snyder’s characters is Billy, an attempt at a killing machine that came out as a Frankenstein-like mutant with a giant lobster claw, chicken beak, rhino horn, skunk tail, and various other parts. Surprisingly, the jumbled-up animal is the voice of reason of the group.

Fichael’s father, Renzo, will be voiced by Lance Reddick (John Wick). Reddick will play the czar of Farzar who has kept himself in power by rigging elections (to say the least) and preventing his people from revolting. Renzo is vain, narcissistic, and wants nothing more than to eliminate his nemesis, the leader of the evil aliens – Bazarack. Fichael’s mother, Queen Flammy, will be voiced by none other than Grey Griffin. Griffin's character not only refuses to interfere with her husband’s poor running of the city but has also spoiled her son rotten, which means he’s barely ready to take on a mission.

David Kaye (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) plays Barry Barris, a brilliant scientist that suffered a nervous breakdown and can now only come up with weird inventions that make people uncomfortable. As unorthodox as the cast is, they seem to work out in the end. Carlos Alazraqui (Reno 911!) will be Zobo, a chaos-generating alien who infiltrates Prince Fichael’s entourage and manages to wreak havoc whenever he can.

The group’s soldiers will be voiced by Jerry Minor (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Kari Wahlgren (Young Justice). Minor’s Scootie is a human who lost almost all his body in combat and is now reluctant to accept he’s become a cyborg. Wahlgren’s Mal and Val are conjoined twins who have extremely opposite personalities: While Mal is a PTSD-ridden killing machine, Val is a preschool teacher who still believes in love.

Netflix is yet to announce the release date of Farzar.

You can check out the official synopsis here:

From the creators of Brickleberry and Paradise PD, Roger Black and Waco O'Guin, comes the outrageous sci-fi animated comedy series Farzar. Egotistical human warrior Renzo liberated the planet Farzar from the evil alien Bazarack, and then established a human settlement under a huge dome, becoming the Czar of Farzar. Years later, Farzar is under attack by the evil aliens once again and Renzo’s well-meaning and not-so-bright son Prince Fichael ventures out with his special crew “S.H.A.T.” (Special Hostile Assault Team!), made up of a human-solider-turned-cyborg (Scootie), clashing conjoined twins (Val and Mal), an unhinged scientist (Barry Barris), a highly incapable mutant (Billy) and a mischievous little alien known as a chaos-celot. (Zobo). As they begin their journey to fight the aliens that want to kill/eat them, Fichael quickly discovers that all is not what it seems and he may be living a lie.

