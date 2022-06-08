Based on previous information revealed by Netflix about its upcoming animated series Farzar, we already knew that the show is going to be wacky. During today’s segments of Geeked Week, however, we discovered how wild and unapologetic the series is going to be, all thanks to a trailer that the streamer unveiled at the event. Farzar is a comedy that follows a disjointed crew that bands together to eliminate evil aliens who have absolutely no intention of making friendly contact on the title planet.

Right off the bat, the trailer for Farzar reveals that the series will have no problem owning up to its roots and influences, with a character asking if the intergalactic story is going to be more like Futurama or Rick and Morty. It’s pretty hard getting out of the shadow from two of TV’s most popular and groundbreaking sci-fi animated series, but if the trailer’s any indication, Farzar is certainly going to give it a try.

It seems like Farzar has a little bit of everything: violence, robots, bizarre alien creatures, dark humor, awkward sexual jokes, more awkward sexual jokes, unfair fights to the death, naked gymnastics, explosions, and a really big mouth. All of that will happen when Farzar prince Fichael (voiced by Dana Snyder) decides to put together a team to defend his planet and prove to his parents he’s a fierce warrior.

Image via Netflix

On top of voicing Prince Fichael, Snyder will also voice Bazarack, the leader of the evil aliens who want to take over Farzar, and Billy, a chimera-like killing machine who is the group’s voice of reason. Additional voice actors include Lance Reddick as Renzo the czar of Farzar, Grey Griffin as the slightly older Queen Flammy, David Kaye as brilliant scientist Barry Barris, Carlos Alazraqui as infiltrated alien Zobo, Jerry Minor as half-soldier half-android Scootie, and Kari Wahlgren as conjoined twins Mal and Val.

Farzar is created by Roger Black and Waco O'Guin, both of whom created other animated series like Brickleberry and Paradise PD. For its debut season, the sci-fi animated series will have 10 episodes.

Netflix premieres Season 1 of Farzar on July 15.

You can watch the NSFW trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: