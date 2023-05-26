The obsession with fashion goes back millennia, from Cleopatra to Marie Antoinette, to Jackie O', to modern times. Glamour doesn't come cheap, but movies are a happy and modestly priced place for fashionistas to live and breathe vintage, and modern fashion trends without putting a dent in their wallets.

Any fashion lover worthy of the title has heard the name CoCo Chanel. Her quote "Fashion changes, but style endures" resonates in the following fashion-forward movies. From CoCo Before Chanel to director Amy Heckerling's '90s comedy hit Clueless, these top ten films will satisfy fashionistas around the globe whose love of style is unwavering and unquenchable.

10 'Ready to Wear' (1994)

The Golden Globe Best Picture nominated sleeper hit Ready to Wear (Prêt-à-Porter), takes place during Paris Fashion Week. Everyone who's anyone in the fashion industry converges on the City of Lights for a week of catwalks, and high fashion. An all-star cast, and cameos from supermodels like Christy Turlington, and designer Jean-Paul Gauthier add to the fashion fun.

Recently widowed fashion icon and mogul Isabella de la Fontaine (Sophia Loren) wants to restart a romantic relationship with former flame Sergei (Marcello Mastroianni), who was with Isabella's husband when he died. American journalists Anne Eisenhower (Julia Roberts) and Joe Flynn (Tim Robbins) spend most of Paris Fashion Week romping in bed after the strangers are forced to share a room.

9 'Gia' (1998)

Supermodel Gia Carangi's (Angelina Jolie) rise to fashion fame is hindered by addiction. When she's not walking the runway or posing for pictures, Gia spends her time either looking for drugs or using them.

After Gia's discovery by agent Wilhelmina Cooper (Faye Dunaway) her star quickly rises, but it isn't enough to fill the void in her life. Wilhelmina's death sends Gia on a downward spiral as her addiction to heroin takes control. After briefly getting clean and finding love with Linda (Elizabeth Mitchell), a make-up artist, Gia falls back into old habits. A once-promising life meets a tragic end when the supermodel contracts HIV and spends her remaining days in hospice care.

8 'Coco Before Chanel' (2009)

Abandoned by her father, Gabrielle Chanel (Audrey Tautou) learns early on to depend on herself. When she and her Adrienne (Marie Gillain) leave the orphanage, Gabrielle earns money by sewing dresses by day and singing cabaret at night. It's here that she's nicknamed CoCo by the wealthy aristocrat Étienne Balsan (Benoît Poelvoorde).

After traveling to Balsan's estate, CoCo makes waves in the fashion world designing dresses for Balsan's wealthy friends, and getting the attention of Arthur Capel (Allessandro Nivola). The fiercely independent CoCo is reluctant to give away her autonomy to Capel, who encourages CoCo to pursue her fashion destiny.

7 'Clueless' (1995)

Cher (Alicia Silverstone) and Dion (Stacy Dash) are the resident fashionistas at a Beverly Hills high school in what can be considered a live-action fashion show. With unlimited funds at their disposal, Cher and Dion turn shopping into a sport worthy of the Olympics. The most popular girls in school, the besties have their work cut out for them when attempting to make over new student Tai (Brittany Murphy).

Rough around the edges, Tai couldn't care less about fashion – and it shows. Once brought into Cher and Dion's inner circle she starts to give in to the pressures of popularity. Cher develops a crush on her friend Christian (Justin Walker), who tells her he's gay – later realizing she has feelings for her step-brother Josh (Paul Rudd).

6 'Pretty Woman' (1990)

When prostitute Vivian (Julia Roberts) agrees to a six-day gig playing the girlfriend of wealthy businessman Edward (Richard Gere), her life takes a 180-degree turn. Off the streets, Vivian finds herself thrust into the lap of luxury living in Edwards New York City hotel penthouse. As their relationship evolves from business to personal, things get complicated.

After Vivian is humiliated by a saleswoman on Rodeo Drive, she gets a makeover from hotel manager Barney (Héctor Elizondo) who has affection for the escort. Vivian spends her days shopping on Edward's tab and starts to get comfortable with her new – if only temporary – life. Things take a downward turn after Edward's attorney Phillip (Jason Alexander), tries to force himself on Vivian after finding out who she really is.

5 'Crazy Rich Asians' (2018)

NYU professor Rachel Wu (Constance Wu) heads to Singapore with her boyfriend Nick (Henry Golding) to attend his best friend's wedding. Though there's no shortage of wealthy people in New York City, Rachel isn't prepared for what life is like being around Nick's super-rich family and equally wealthy inner circle. Luxury cars, expensive designer clothes, and private jets land Crazy Rich Asians a top spot on the list.

Skeptical of Rachel, who doesn't come from a wealthy or prominent family, Nick's mother Eleanor (Michelle Yeoh), is passive-aggressive with Rachel who she doesn't think is good enough for her son. The family matriarch's classic style is a contrast to the younger, hipper fashion choices of Singapore's elite.

4 'Confessions of a Shopaholic' (2009

Isla Fisher stars as journalist Rebecca Bloomwood in this 2009 romantic comedy. Rebecca dreams of being a fashion writer for the magazine Alette. which isn't surprising considering her addiction to shopping. From designer shops to thrift stores, the deeply in debt Rebecca puts fashion above priorities on more than one occasion.

Good Samaritan Luke (Hugh Dancy) comes to Rebecca's rescue after she tries to bribe a hot dog vendor by promising to purchase all the hot dogs with a check if they give her $20 cash. Luke overhears the fashionista and gives her the twenty bucks. Deep in debt, Rebecca joins Shopaholics Anonymous and transforms her relationship with Luke from professional to personal.

3 'Sex and the City: The Movie' (2008)

Four years after the popular series ended, the ladies of Sex and the City were back, to the delight of fans and style-conscious fashionistas everywhere. Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mr. Big (Christopher Noth) are still going strong, making plans to move in together. But a reluctant Carrie's afraid to give up her place, and the independence and security it gives her.

RELATED: 10 Best 'Sex and the City' Episodes, Ranked According to IMDb

Wanting to ease Carrie's fears, Big proposes but gets cold feet. A drunken Miranda's (Cynthia Nixon) anti-marriage rehearsal dinner speech doesn't help, and Big backs out on the big day. Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Samantha (Kim Cattrall) join Carrie and Miranda in the big-screen adaptation. The vision of Carrie in her couture wedding dress is enough to satisfy the pickiest fashionista.

2 'The Devil Wears Prada' (2006)

Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) stars as the villainous and demanding editor of Runway magazine. Her spot-on eye for setting fashion trends puts Miranda at the top of her field. The way she treats her staff, however, is not so much. Recent college graduate Andy (Anne Hathaway) finds that out the hard way when she lands a job as Miranda's personal assistant.

Despite a lack of interest in fashion, Andy now spends every day surrounded by it – and at Miranda's beck and call no matter the time of day or night. From dressing models for photo shoots to making coffee runs, though there's no pleasing Miranda it doesn't stop Andy from trying, This annoys her live-in boyfriend Nate (Adrian Grenier), who misses the down-to-earth Andy who used to make fun of the fashion world.

1 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' (1961)

Audrey Hepburn stars as Holly Golightly in this 1961 classic. A Texas girl turned Manhattan socialite, Holly spends her mornings having breakfast outside the jewelry store Tiffany's. Eager to leave her humble beginnings behind Holly schemes to marry a man for money. A plan that falls apart after Holly learns her intended mark, Rusty Trawler (Stanley Adams) has married someone else.

Holly's new neighbor Paul (George Peppard) is struggling to publish his first work. Both engage in mysterious ways to finance their lives. For Holly, it's the $100 weekly payment she gets to visit incarcerated mobster Sally Tomato (Alan Reed) in prison, but Paul, on the other hand, receives money from an older woman who goes by the name 2E (Patricia Neal). Breakfast at Tiffany's is an untouchably iconic rom-com overall, though it's most famous for a simple, wordless opening scene that epitomizes Hollywood glamor for all time.