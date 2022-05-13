The Family just keeps growing. According to a report from Deadline, Alan Ritchson has signed on for a role in Fast X, the upcoming tenth installment in the wildly popular Fast & Furious franchise. While exact details of his role have not been revealed, the Reacher star is just the latest name rounding out the all-star cast for the newest high-octane adventure of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and co.

Ritchson feels like a perfect fit for the action-heavy film, which is filming now. He currently stars on Amazon Prime's Reacher, playing former solider Jack Reacher. The series recently wrapped up its first season, and has been renewed for a second. Prior to that, he played Hawk for three seasons on HBO Max series Titans.

He made his acting debut on The CW's Smallville, playing Arthur Curry, also known as Aquaman. That should make an interesting Easter egg for those in the know, as one of Ritchson's Fast X costars knows a thing or two about playing the aquatic superhero. It was announced earlier this year that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Jason Momoa would be joining the cast of Fast X, in a villainous role.

Rounding out the new cast members is another superhero, this time from the Marvel side of things. Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has also signed on to appear alongside returning baddie Charlize Theron. They join returning franchise mainstays Diesel, Tyreese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, and Sung Kang.

While casting for Fast X has been smooth sailing so far, the same cannot be said for other aspects of the production. Just as the project formally entered production, the news broke that director Justin Lin was stepping away from the director's chair. Lin was a franchise mainstay, and was responsible for directing five out of the nine films in the main series, including most recent entry, F9. Reportedly, his exit came amid tensions with series star Diesel. However, he remains on board as executive producer, with Louis Leterrier assuming directorial responsibilities.

Fast X marks the beginning of the end, with the film expected to be the first of a two-part finale. According to Gibson, the movie will be diving into the background of the Toretto family. Despite the relatively grounded nature of that story, each film in the series has been marked by how it one-upped its predecessor. With F9 sending two of its characters to space in a car, it's anyone's guess how Fast X will be able to outdo that. Perhaps this time around the Fast Family will discover time travel?

Fast X races into theaters May 19, 2023.

