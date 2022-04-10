The Fast & Furious family has gained a new member, as none other than Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Room) has joined the cast of Fast 10, in an undisclosed role. Vin Diesel made the announcement on his Instagram, with a caption that makes it sound as if Larson may be taking on an antagonistic role.

The smiling image of Diesel and Larson suggests this could be a match made in heaven, though Diesel said "the love and laughter" present in the image is not correlative with her character in the film. He also described her role as "something fans might not have expected but yearned for."

Of course, it's known that Jason Momoa will be playing a villain in the film, though a tenth film in a franchise could certainly call for some devious team-ups. Aside from Larson and Momoa, Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) has also been cast in the film.

Plot details are slim on Fast 10 at the moment, though it will follow the events of last year's F9. Justin Lin will return to write and direct the installment, helping to close out a franchise he helped to define with Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift and Fast Five. Per Collider's interview with star Tyrese Gibson, the next two sequels, which are set to be the final in the franchise, will film back-to-back and "touch a lot of continents." Gibson also highlighted that the film will flesh out Dom's (Diesel) backstory, which only makes the possibilities for these new casting additions more tantalizing.

It simply wouldn't be a Fast & Furious film without the rest of the Family, and Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, and Sung Kang are all expected to reprise their respective roles. There are also a slew of other names who could potentially appear, such as Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, Jason Statham, John Cena, and Charlize Theron. And although he'll always remain supportive of the franchise, Dwayne Johnson has made it clear he will not be returning to these films, much to the dismay and disappointment of Diesel.

Larson is no stranger to blockbuster filmmaking, with most audiences surely recognizing her as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. She won her Academy Award for her outstanding lead performance in Room, and she's made some excellent turns in other grounded films such as Short Term 12, Just Mercy, and The Glass Castle. The only other film she has on the docket at the moment is next year's Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels.

Fast 10 will hit theaters on May 19, 2023. Check out Diesel's post announcing her casting below:

