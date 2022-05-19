Fast X has barely started production and it’s already a wild ride. The bulging, star-studded cast of the Fast & Furious franchise's new installment received a new addition – and a familiar face at that. Scott Eastwood is gearing up to return to the Fast Family world, as THR reports. The new movie will once again follow Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his group of daredevil drivers as they put their cars through every sort of risky maneuver. The question is, after racing in London, Brazil and even in outer space, where will the franchise go this time?

Eastwood first appeared in the film series in The Fate of the Furious, the eighth installment in the franchise. In the story, the actor played Little Nobody, a government agent and right-hand man of Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell). Both of them teamed up with Dom’s crew to find and arrest tech criminal Cipher, played by Charlize Theron. As Theron is also confirmed to return for Fast X, it’s safe to say there’s some conflict brewing between the characters. Universal hasn’t confirmed whether Russell is returning as well.

Aside from the Fast & Furious franchise, Eastwood has starred in a slate of blockbusters that include Pacific Rim: Uprising, Suicide Squad, and Texas Chainsaw 3D. Eastwood has also showcased his range as an actor in titles like war movie Fury, the Nicholas Sparks romance adaptation The Longest Ride, and Oliver Stone's investigative thriller Snowden. In the family business, Eastwood was featured in some of his father’s films, such as Flags of Our Fathers and Gran Torino.

Image via Universal

RELATED: ‘Fast X’: Justin Lin Exited Project After Disagreement with Star Vin Diesel

The Fast & Furious universe was shaken up recently as longtime franchise director Justin Lin suddenly announced he was stepping down as director from Fast X – something the filmmaker announced barely after filming started. This allegedly happened due to a disagreement with star and producer Vin Diesel, which is something that has happened before. Lin is replaced by Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk), who directs an entry in a billion-dollar franchise for the fist time.

Aside from Diesel, Theron, and Eastwood, Fast X also features Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, and recently announced Alan Ritchson, as well as returning main cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, and Sung Kang. The story is set to dive deeper into the Toretto family background.

Fast X is slated to premiere in theaters on May 19, 2023.

'Love, Death + Robots' Volume 3 Features Rosario Dawson, Dan Stevens, and More

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Erick Massoto (613 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe