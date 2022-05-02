It has just been announced that French filmmaker Louis Leterrier is the front-runner to take over the director's chair for the upcoming blockbuster sequel, Fast X. Just last week, Justin Lin stepped down as director after a week of production. Leterrier is reportedly Universal's first choice, but a deal has not yet been made because some kinks in the filmmaker's schedule need to be worked out. Leterrier is a prolific director who has directed several popular films including The Transporter, The Transporter 2, The Incredible Hulk, and Now You See Me. Lin had directed several of the franchise's previous films including Fast & Furious, Fast & Furious 6, and most recently, last year's F9.

Universal has declined to comment on the matter of replacing directors for Fast X. The only listed reason for Lin's departure is simply creative differences, but many have speculated that it was because of issues working with actor Vin Diesel, though this is unconfirmed. Production is currently taking place in London and Second Unit footage has yet to wrap, with Fast X currently set to be released on May 19, 2023. If Leterrier is able to hop on board and jump right into the project, that release date should still be able to be achieved. It has been reported that Universal Studio Chief Donna Langley has a great working relationship with Leterrier, so it seems more than likely that he will be officially on board as director very soon.

Lin is still staying on the film as a producer, alongside Vin Diesel, Neal Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent. Lin co-wrote Fast X's script with Dan Mazeau. The film will see Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, and Charlize Theron all reprising their roles from previous installments of the Fast & Furious franchise. Newcomers to the franchise include Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, and Daniela Melchior, with Cardi B and Michael Rooker reprising their roles from F9. Plot details for Fast X are currently being kept under wraps, but it has been confirmed that there will be an eleventh film in The Fast Saga as well.

The Fast & Furious franchise started back in 2001 with The Fast and the Furious and has since grossed over $6 billion, becoming the seventh highest-grossing film franchise of all time. Leterrier has recently lent his talents to TV, including episodes of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and Lupin. Leterrier also directed the French action comedy film The Takedown which premieres on Netflix this Friday. Lin most recently directed the pilot for this year's NBC series The Endgame. It is not clear if Lin will ever return to direct another Fast & Furious film even though he is a franchise staple.

