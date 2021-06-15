The natural human reaction to reaching the end of a Fast & Furious movie is "I need more of that injected directly into my body as soon as possible," so we've got some good news about the tenth and eleventh entries in the franchise. When we sat down with Tyrese Gibson to discuss the upcoming F9, the actor revealed that director Justin Lin plans to shoot Fast 10 and Fast 11 back-to-back, ensuring as little a wait time as possible between the two-part conclusion to The Fambly's saga.

Here's exactly what Gibson told us:

"I have definitely asked some questions about 10 and 11. It has been confirmed we are going to shoot back-to-back and get both in the can. Which is interesting. I’m hearing that we’re going to touch a lot of continents between the two. I cannot say where, but a lot. The higher-ups that are involved in this franchise are specifically aware of the die-hard fans and supporters around the world. We all carry a particular torch of responsibility and knowing there is a beast, and we need to feed that beast and give them what they want, what they love, and what they’re used to."

Lin confirmed last year that the Fast and Furious saga would end with number 11, which we can only refer to as Fast 11 until Universal busts out like The F11nal Fast or something like that. Because this a franchise built on the back of "family," you can assume all the major players will return for one last Fast, including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang.

RELATED: Jordana Brewster on Losing Sight of Her Goals for Mia in 'Fast and Furious 4' and Finding Them Again in 'Fast Five'

Before we get to the end, though, we gotta' get through F9, the latest entry that sees Lin return to the director's chair for the first time since 2016's Fast & Furious 6. Early reactions have praised the film for being a rollicking good time that continuously makes crotch-chop motions at the concept of physics, which is exactly what you want from an F&F movie at this point. F9 adds Hollywood's widest man John Cena to the cast, playing the until-now unheard-of brother to Dominic Toretto (Diesel), seeking revenge for a few mysterious sins of his past. It's also an origin story, you see, with Diesel using an extremely unexpected comparison to describe the action epic's depth.

"The whole world has this excitement about this movie coming out, but for those who have been with the franchise, it’s even more special. Because if you can remember the first movie, you are now going to go before the first movie and understand the first movie even more…that’s cool stuff. I’m a [Dungeons & Dragons] head, so that’s like origins stuff. To see family members you never thought you would have seen – it’s gonna kind of blow your mind. We’ve been wanting to know: where was Dom before he became Dom? Who were his influences? That’s going to be really rich with story, and a lot of fun to see.”

Check out what Gibson had to say in the player above and look for our full interview closer to release. F9 hits the NOS and roars into theaters on June 25.

Image via Universal Pictures

KEEP READING: ‘F9’ Review: Justin Lin Gives the ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise a Ridiculous, Riotous Return to Form

Share Share Tweet Email

Watch: Will Forte Reads a NSFW Scene From the 'MacGruber' Peacock Series The 'MacGruber' Peacock series is currently filming.

Read Next