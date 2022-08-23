The residents of Los Angeles’ historic Angelino Heights neighborhood aren’t too pleased about a scheduled day of filming for Fast X this week. The location has been particularly important for the action franchise, and its frequent appearance in the Fast & Furious films has only increased its popularity among fans over the years. Having had enough, the residents are threatening to stage a protest if the scheduled day of filming proceeds as planned, according to a new Variety report.

In the films, the Bob’s Market store in Angelino Heights appears prominently, as does the home of Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, which is also located in the same neighborhood. Fans of the franchise have shown up over the years to take selfies and stare at the Torettos' abode (much like how Brian O'Conner would come and stare at Mia Toretto in the first film, under the pretense of ordering tuna sandwiches). But some of the more enthusiastic aficionados of the franchise routinely roll around in their cars and perform all kinds of dangerous stunts, which must surely be annoying to the residents.

A notice received by community members from FilmLA says that Fast X will shoot on Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. in front of the Toretto house on Kensington Road, with “simulated emergency services activity, aerial photography, wetting down of street and atmospheric smoke.” The residents have threatened a “huge protest” if the shoot is conducted as planned, according to an email accessed by Variety, written by a resident to the Los Angeles City Council. The email continues

“We will hold this protest to honor the 178 people who have been killed by street racers in Los Angeles, and to shame Universal for their callous disregard for this deadly epidemic of street racing their films started and continue to promote.”

Image via Universal

RELATED: Michelle Rodriguez Praises the "Energy of Love" 'Fast X' Director Louis Leterrier Brings to the Franchise

The report also quotes several residents as saying that the protest has more to do with the year-long inconveniences caused by fans of the series than one day of filming. A married couple that lives near the Bob’s Market location said that fans “practice donuts and ramp up their engines, creating noise and smoke,” while another resident claimed to have “once had a gun pointed at him” by a Fast & Furious fan, whom he had asked to stop causing a ruckus in the middle of the day.

L.A. City Councilman Gil Cedillo, who represents the area, did not respond to Variety’s request for comment, nor did Universal Pictures. The tenth Fast & Furious film has already had a rather difficult production, with original director Justin Lin dropping out days after filming had begun. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lin had creative disagreements with Diesel, who also serves as a producer on the films. The Incredible Hulk and Clash of the Titans director Louis Leterrier was hired as Lin’s replacement.

Fast X also features Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, and Sung Kang. The film is slated for a May 19, 2023 release. Watch our interview with Lin here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.