It's a big day for fans of both The Fast and Furious franchise as well as actor Jason Momoa. In an exclusive from Entertainment Tonight, Momoa talked to them on the red carpet for the movie Ambulance about his villainous character in the upcoming film Fast 10, and gave a bit of a look into what we can expect — and in doing so, told us all a classic Fast and Furious villain that is returning: Charlize Theron's character Cipher.

"He's amazing. He's ornery. He's misunderstood," Momoa said about his character. And then he went on to talk about who he got to work with. "I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never -- I get to work with Charlize [Theron] first up, which I'm really excited about," the Aquaman actor said. "She's amazing."

He went on to talk a bit about places he got to go and working with most the cast! "Then I get to go to some cool places. Obviously work with the whole cast -- most of the cast," he continued, teasing action sequences between himself and star Vin Diesel. "I'm sure that's why they hired me," Momoa joked. "But yeah, I'm excited I'm working with Vin. I'm excited I'm working with Charlize."

Momoa was at the premiere of Ambulance to support his Aquaman co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Momoa also confirmed that Abdul-Mateen II will be back for the sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. When asked if that is why he came to the red carpet, he confirmed as much. "When we can," he said about the co-stars coming out to support each other. "Generally, we're not in town or something is going on, but yeah, I support my buddy."

He went on to praise Abdul-Mateen II, saying: "He's extremely talented and very, very intelligent. I actually like giving him a little bit of guff, 'cause he's too good. I'm very proud of him, so it's fun." Momoa is an incredibly supportive person. We saw him show up for the premiere of The Batman for his step-daughter Zoë Kravitz and he's often the perfect hype man for the people in his life. So coming to support Abdul-Mateen II makes sense.

But it's clearly going to be an exciting time having Momoa join the ranks of the family in Fast 10, a movie that has to now top sending Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson to space. But knowing The Fast and Furious franchise, they will.

