You know what they say: good things come in 10s. Fine, maybe they don't actually say that, but in the case of the latest high-octane installment in the Fast and the Furious saga, Fast X, it certainly holds true. Collider can exclusively reveal the first trailer for the film is set to release in just under a month on February 10, which is two days before the Super Bowl. This is how Universal revealed the Fast 9 trailer back in 2021. We're also hearing that the first trailer for the film is going to come in at well over 3 minutes long, meaning we'll have a pretty good idea of what to expect from Dom and the crew when we see them again this spring.

This is exciting news for fans, who have gone without Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew of street racers-turned-globe-trotting - and globe-departing, in certain cases—heist specialists since for almost two years.

Adding to the excitement is the news that just two days after premiering the trailer, Fast X will be releasing a TV spot at the Super Bowl on February 12. So not only will fans get the first trailer in February, they'll also get a TV spot acting as a high-octane teaser and tone-setter giving a closer look at the star-studded cast.

RELATED: Brie Larson Shares 'Fast X' Character Details in New Set Images

The cast of the latest entry in the Fast Saga is certainly a highlight, with a veritable who's who of Hollywood and action-film royalty set to get behind the wheel of the souped-up vehicles. Joining the Fast family this time around is Jason Momoa as a villainous character named Dante, Brie Larson as a mysterious character named Tess, and the iconic Rita Moreno as Abuela Toretto, the matriarch of the Toretto clan.

In addition to Diesel, series stars reprising their roles from the franchise's early days include Michelle Rodriguez as Dom's wife and partner Letty, Jordanna Brewster as his sister Mia, with Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges and Sung Kang returning as Roman, Tej and Han respectively.

Returning cast members from later installments include Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, Helen Mirren as his mother Queenie, Charlize Theron as Cipher, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Scott Wastwood as Eric, and John Cena as Dom's brother Jakob. How all of these opposing forces and conflicting loyalties will converge, and more importantly how Fast X will outdo Roman and Tej's trip to space in the last film, remains to be seen. Perhaps we'll get some idea on February 10.

Fast X races into theaters on May 19, 2023. While we wait for the trailer, here's Vin Diesel telling us he knows the final scene of the Fast and Furious franchise.