Vin Diesel Wants to Reward ‘Fast & Furious’ Fans with a Two-Part ‘Fast 10’

F9 opens in just a few months to give the Fast & Furious faithful another dose of nitrous-boosted, high-octane, physics-defying action. But while the May 2020 movie is set up as the second part in the “last trilogy to end the saga” (just go with it), franchise star Vin Diesel doesn’t want just one more movie to close it all out. Instead, he’s eyeing a two-part Fast 10.

In the latest issue of Total Film magazine, as reported by that publication’s sister site GamesRadar, Diesel talked about the Fast & Furious road that led to F9 and beyond. That’s where the mention of spinoffs (which are beneficial to Universal) and two-part franchise closers (which are beneficial to fans and, obviously, the cast and crew) came into play.

Here’s what Diesel had to say about the future of the Fast & Furious franchise:

“I started planning for Fast 10 before we started filming Fast 9. Very much so. The universe is so robust and so rich with talent and rich with story that, on one level, it’s totally feasible to have spinoffs, and I think that’s something that is inevitable. Universal deserves it because of how much they’ve invested in this little saga, and it’d be good to give back to Universal. And for the fans, should Fast 10 parts one and two be the conclusion, it would be nice for this world to continue for generations to come.”

So how much of this is part of the marketing blitz for the upcoming release of F9, how much is getting ahead of the publicity for Fast 10, and how much is coming from Diesel himself as he plays the all-too-familiar game of encouraging a vast and passionate fanbase to demand more F&F from the studio? Probably a mix of all three. The last two core franchise films took in more than $1.5 billion and $1.2 billion worldwide, while the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff gained around $758 million, a respectable and profitable sum. Clearly there’s room for all sorts of spinoffs here, but Diesel wants to conclude the main saga in a meaningful (and monetarily successful) way. I’m sure fans will be along for the ride however it ends.

Also starring Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, and Michael Rooker, Fast & Furious 9 opens in theaters on May 22nd.