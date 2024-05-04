The Big Picture Get ready to say goodbye to the Fast & Furious franchise. The final movie is coming in 2026.

Director Louis Leterrier is gearing up for a busy year, with a horror movie before jumping into Fast & Furious production.

Fast X brought a new villain, Dante, played by Jason Momoa, who posed the biggest threat to Dom and his family yet.

The family will be back for the final time, and it'll be sooner than we think. During a recent panel at CCXP MX moderated by Collider's Steve Weintraub, director Louis Leterrier, who did a fine job directing Fast X — which went on to earn over $700 million at the global box office — has provided updates on the production timeline for the final movie in the Fast & Furious franchise. Leterrier, who is currently about to take the helm on another film project, shared his upcoming schedule with the audience, indicating a busy year ahead.

"It's happening. It's happening very, very soon. I'm able to shoot a little horror movie this summer. I'm finishing my horror movie on September 15th, and I start Fast on September 16th."

The discussion further addressed recent comments made by Tyrese Gibson regarding the start of filming, which he suggested would occur early next year. Leterrier confirmed this timeline and winkingly advised the audience, "Tyrese is always right. Watch his Instagram!" It seems the Fast & Furious crew is gearing up to put the pedal to the metal once more, as the Toretto clan prepare to say goodbye.

When Weintraub inquired whether Leterrier's reference to starting on the Fast project implied the beginning of pre-production or the actual filming, Leterrier clarified that filming is indeed expected to commence early the following year. He also revealed the planned release window for the movie, stating, "It's filming early next year, and it's coming out in 2026, which will be exactly to the day, 25 years since the first one came out." That same date in 2026 will be a Thursday, and therefore a likely date for a film to premiere, especially within a franchise celebrating its quarter century-long legacy. Of course, this is all tentative, as Universal has yet to confirm the release date for the film, but at this point a June 2026 release at the very least seems likely.

How Is Leterrier Planning on Wrapping Things Up?

Leterrier also shared some exciting details about the setting and the closure of the series. He revealed that the final movie will come full circle by returning to Los Angeles, the location of the first, more low-key Fast and Furious film, a move which is both a nod to the franchise's roots and a way to tie up the saga where it all began. Leterrier expressed his enthusiasm for this decision, highlighting the significance of the franchise coming home: "It's exactly that. That's what we wanna do. We wanna bring it back home, and still have a great big journey to tell." When pressed about whether he was aware of how the franchise would ultimately conclude, he simply stated, "Yes."

Fast X throws Dom and his squad into the ring with their nuttiest nemesis yet — Dante (played by Jason Momoa). Dante is off-the-rails, vengeful, and happens to be the son of Hernan Reyes, a drug lord taken down by Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) back in Fast Five. The prancing psychotic peacock is like nothing seen before in the Fast franchise. After a whirlwind of chaos and car chases, Dante manages to hit Dom where it hurts, though Dom's son narrowly dodges a similar fate — for now. The film wraps up with Dom in ultimate protective-dad mode, shielding his kid from Dante's latest attempt to wipe them out, all while standing in what looks eerily like a warzone.

Keep following Collider for further updates and insights on the final chapter of the Fast & Furious series as more information becomes available. As they say, stay fast, stay furious, but most importantly — stay tuned to Collider. Fast X is streaming on Prime Video in the U.S.

