The new image shows Diesel in the early filming stages with his iconic 1970 Dodge Charger.

Director Louis Leterrier confirms Fast XI will be released in 2026, bringing the franchise back to LA for a full-circle ending.

Fast Fam heads up! Dom Toretto is back on track to film the final chapter of the Fast and Furious franchise — literally. After Fast X began the road to the end of the long-running franchise, the final film is highly anticipated to take the series out with a bang. A new image shared by star Vin Diesel on Instagram marks the early stages of filming for the feature as he gets back into "track training" for the final film.

In the new black and white image, Diesel can be seen on the tracks kneeling in front of his signature 1970 Dodge Charger R/T, which he drove in the earlier movies. Ahead of filming for the final chapter, Diesel captioned the photo:

"To be back on the track training...where we filmed our emotional flashbacks in 2019... Surreal. Grateful and blessed..."

What Do We Know About ‘Fast XI’?

While most details about the film are kept tightly under wraps, the movie will pick up in the aftermath of Fast X, which brought Dom and the Fast family face to face with Dante, a threat that emerged from the shadows of the past to shatter Dom's world and destroy everything. Dante (Jason Momoa) is a villain unlike any seen before in the franchise as he directly takes a hit out on Dom’s son. The movie ends with Dom in ultimate protective-dad mode, shielding his kid from Dante's attempt to wipe them all out, after Jakob had to sacrifice himself.

Speaking to Collider at CCXP, director Louis Leterrier revealed the production timeline, "It's filming early next year, and it's coming out in 2026, which will be exactly to the day, 25 years since the first one came out." He also revealed that the final movie will bring the franchise full circle by returning to Los Angeles, where the first movie, The Fast and The Furious, was set. "It's exactly that. That's what we wanna do. We wanna bring it back home, and still have a great big journey to tell," he expressed his enthusiasm, highlighting the significance of the franchise coming home.

Returning faces to the franchise will include Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, and Sung Kang, among others. Further, thanks to the mid-credit scene of Fast X, we also know Hobbs aka Dwayne Johnson will be Dante’s next target.

Fast XI will race into theaters sometime in 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out the post above.

