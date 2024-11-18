Recently, there's been an air of uncertainty regarding the filming status of the next Fast & Furious movie, also referred to as Fast & Furious 11 or Fast X: Part 2. Just a few weeks ago, star Jordana Brewster shared a bleak update saying she was unsure when filming would begin. “I don’t have a timeline. I’m usually — I mean, I’ll probably read it online, or I’ll try to, try to get some information out of Vin. [Laughs] But, no, I don’t know yet. But hopefully soon,” the actress said. Well, it now appears that Brewster and all of us fans now have the answer to that, as Vin Diesels' recent Instagram post suggests that filming might be currently underway.

Diesel's long been the go-to man when it comes to updates on the franchise and his mode of communicating those updates is, more often than not, his social media pages. His recent post hinting at a filming start is an apparent set photo featuring his character Dominic Toretto's Chevy Chevelle in all its matte black beauty. Parked beside it on one side is a blue classic vehicle and on the other, a camera vehicle with a couple of crewmen spotted on the scene. Though Diesel does not outrightly state that filming has begun, the caption all but hints at it as he writes; "The best thing about filming practical exteriors this morning... is all the beautiful memories of shooting the very first Fast." Considering that the next movie is expected to be the franchise's swan song, it's expected that it will pay homage to the first film which makes Diesel's semi-cryptic post a solid confirmation of filming progress for Fast and Furious 11.

Another fairly recent filming update for the film came from Tyrese Gibson who revealed that he had yet to read a script for the next movie, saying, "I haven’t read a script yet. I’ve talked to the director, I’m constantly in touch with Vin Diesel, and they do really well at keeping this franchise afloat..." This seemingly suggested that earlier plans to begin filming in 2025 were in jeopardy, but with Diesel's recent post, that looks all cleared up and things might well be gearing in the right direction.

What To Expect From 'Fast & Furious 11'

This won't be the first time that Diesel is teasing scenes from the set of Fast & Furious 11. Back in July, he shared a video showing a truck loaded with three fast cars and teasing in the caption "We're on our way..." The next installment is expected to return to the franchise's roots. No plot details have been revealed, but the next movie has been tipped off as a big reunion that will even include a grand tribute to the late Paul Walker and his character, Brian O'Conner. The story is expected to begin from where Fast X left things with the questions about the cliffhanger ending cleared up even as a new villain arrives on the scene.

