It’s been almost two years since Vin Diesel and his family were last seen on screen in Fast X, and while it has been confirmed that one more installment is coming to close out the saga, its road to theaters has been long and winding. Still lacking an official release date, Fast X: Part 2 has yet to enter production, but Diesel just took to his personal Instagram to drop a major update on the future of the franchise. Diesel revealed that Fast X: Part 2 will finally begin filming this summer in Los Angeles, and while he doesn’t mention anything about a potential release date, its most likely window will certainly come in the latter half of 2026, if not even early in 2027.

The most recent installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, was not particularly beloved by critics, but it was a major hit among audiences, who drove the movie to a global box office total of more than $700 million. The film earned a 57% from reviewers on Rotten Tomatoes, but fans gave it a solid 84% score. Fast X also features the return of franchise veteran Dwayne Johnson to his role of Luke Hobbs, and while his role in the film is limited to the post-credit scene, he is expected to step into a larger capacity in the 11th and final installment. Also expected to return to a larger role in Fast X: Part 2 is Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw, who features in one scene in Fast X, but his cameo further builds out a stacked ensemble for the sequel.

Johnson and Statham Teamed Up a Few Years Ago for a ‘F&F’ Movie

Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson teamed up more than five years ago for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the spin-off film set within the Fast & Furious universe that stars Vanessa Kirby and Idris Elba. Hobbs & Shaw earned a solid 67% from critics and 88% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes and was also a major hit at the box office, grossing $760 million globally and still turning a profit despite a colossal $200 million budget. Hobbs & Shaw is one of the highest-rated Fast & Furious movies ever, currently sitting at #4 behind Furious Seven, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6.

Fast X: Part 2 will begin filming this summer in Los Angeles, but it does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the film and watch Fast X on Peacock.