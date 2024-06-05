The Big Picture Zach Dean is writing Fast XI, after holding a story by credit on Fast X.

Fast X followed Dom Toretto's crew fighting a terrifying antagonist played by Jason Momoa in a global adventure with high-tech vehicles.

The final Fast and Furious installment is in early pre-production, as Vin Diesel recently shared an image from his training sessions for the film.

Vin Diesel just provided a major update for the next installment in the Fast and Furious franchise through his Instagram account. The actor who portrays Dominic Toretto stated that Zach Dean is writing the story for Fast XI. Dean holds a story credit for Fast X, so his return should provide the family's final mission with plenty of continuity. Fast XI was previously scheduled to race into theaters on April 4, 2025, but Collider exclusively reported that the sequel will be launched at an unspecified date in 2026. It's unclear at this time whether Dean is replacing or writing alongside previously announced writers Christina Hodson and Oren Uziel.

The last time Dean was involved with the franchise, Fast X followed Dominic Toretto and his crew as they fought against Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa). The antagonist was ready to take down the entire team while looking for revenge for his father's death. Their rivalry took the ensemble cast to Italy and Brazil, following the Fast and Furious franchise tradition of taking our heroes and villains around the world in a full-throttle adventure with the latest weapons and vehicle technology. Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), and Tej Parker (Ludacris) also returned for last year's sequel, which earned more than $700 million at the global box office.

The final installment of the Fast and the Furious franchise is currently in the early stages of pre-production, with cameras rolling at some point next year in order to hit the 2026 release date. Diesel recently shared an image from the track, announcing he's already training up for the final film. The first half of Fast X gave audiences a taste of what's to come, with Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Gisele Yashar (Gal Gadot) making brief appearances during the ending of the blockbuster and a post-credit sequence. It remains to be seen if the stars will indeed return for the upcoming sequel, or if the story will go in a different direction once the Toretto family returns to the big screen.

Who Else Is Working on the Script for 'Fast XI'?

It had been previously reported that Hodson and Uziel would be writing the screenplay for Fast XI. With Diesel's post, they may be still collaborating with Dean on the project, as there's been no announcement of their exit. Hodson recently worked on Birds of Prey and The Flash, two major installments from the DC Extended Universe. Uziel was attached to the Mortal Kombat film adaptation before he was selected to work on the final adventure the Toretto family will embark on.

A new release date hasn't been confirmed for Fast XI. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.