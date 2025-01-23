As the Fast & Furious saga approaches its high-octane finale with the final outing, Fast XI, OG franchise star Jordana Brewster is making it clear she hopes the film gets back to its street-racing roots. During an interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff for Heart Eyes interview with Brewster, Devon Sawa, and Gigi Zumbado, the actress shared her vision for the final installment of the saga. Brewster expressed her desire to go back to the grit, grime, and grounded storytelling of the original movie. When asked about any "creative itch" she hopes the last film will scratch, Brewster didn’t hold back:

“Yeah, big time. I would like to go back to the roots of the first one, kind of like what you were saying with Final Destination. I think it should be back in LA, I think it should be gritty, and I think Mia should go back to being part of a group that's kicking some ass.”

Her Heart Eyes co-star Gigi Zumbado enthusiastically chimed in with, “Yes!” before Brewster continued, saying, “She's going to leave her mommy shoes behind," referring, of course, to the fact that, in the complex Fast and Furious timeline, her character is married to the late Paul Walker's Brian O'Connor, with a kid as well, but obviously, with O'Connor still alive off-screen, it does make things slightly more mixed up.

However, the idea of returning to the more grounded, street-level action of the early Fast films is something many fans have called for after the franchise has leaned heavily into larger-than-life set pieces. Brewster’s Mia Toretto has long been one of the most popular characters, and her hopes to see Mia take a more active role in the team’s final adventures are echoing those audience desires to see the series revisit its roots.

What Can We Expect from 'Fast XI'?

With Fast X leaving fans on a major cliffhanger, there's still some resolution to be found but bringing it back to basics will be key. After all, this is a franchise that literally sent two characters to space in a car and used giant magnets, so whether Brewster’s hopes for a grittier, LA-based finale will come true remains to be seen. However, we can take heart from the fact she's keen to see the same as the fans with the Toretto family returning home one last time.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Fast XI as well as Nemiroff's full chat with the cast of Heart Eyes.