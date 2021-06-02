Good news for The Fast and the Furious franchise fans! Universal Pictures has just launched The Fast Family Sweepstakes on Cameo. The popular app, which delivers personalized videos from users’ favorite celebrities, will allow several lucky winners to receive a video from the cast of Fast 9 as part of the new campaign. Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, and others from the Fast family are participating in the sweepstakes and will send the winners personal messages for them to hold on to forever. The sweepstakes will run from June 2 to 8, with fans able to enter through Cameo.com.

Additionally, all Fast fans who enter will also receive exclusive bonus content ahead of the Fast 9 premiere. This includes a Fast theme for Cameo, in addition to exclusive and advanced clips of the upcoming film. The winners can expect to receive their personalized videos from the cast in the week leading up to the film’s debut on June 25.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: First 'F9' Reviews Call It A Ridiculously Fun Treat For Fans (And Family)

If that’s not enough Fast goodness for you, Cameo will also introduce The Fast Saga Fan Club, an exclusive group that’s the first of its kind on the app. Those who register to join the fan club will receive more exclusive content, including trailers, featurettes, and much more. To ensure they don’t miss out on anything new, subscribers will also be sent notifications whenever something new is posted by Universal or the Fast cast themselves. To join the sweepstakes and fan club, you can enter here.

Fast 9 is projected to be one of the summer’s biggest blockbusters as theaters across the United States and around the world have reopened. The film sees the return of Dominic Toretto (Diesel) and company — sorry, family — and will introduce Cena’s Jakob Toretto to the franchise. Justin Lin has also returned to the family as director after helming Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6.

Fast 9 lands in theaters on June 25. Check out an exclusive clip of the film from Cameo below:

KEEP READING: Fast and Furious Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

Share Share Tweet Email

New 'Pam & Tommy' Behind-the-Scenes Photos Show Sebastian Stan Playing With His Drumstick Stan seems to be having a blast as Tommy Lee.

Read Next