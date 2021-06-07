The secret blockbuster opener that Cannes Film Festival initially teased is none other than F9, the long-awaited return of director Justin Lin to the Fast & Furious franchise. As Variety reveals, the family will go to France in July, after F9 takes fans in the U.S. to space when the movie hit commercial theaters at the end of this month.

Universal is not the only studio to take a highly-expected Hollywood movie to Cannes, as Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and Tom McCarthy’s Stillwater are also confirmed at the Film Festival. We’ll also have the premiere of Annette, a new musical by director Leos Carax and the band Sparks, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. While the 2020 edition of Cannes was canceled due to the pandemic, this year’s edition is holding nothing back to make the experience of going back to movie festivals memorable to fans.

The Cannes Film Festival recently revealed its full line-up, while also stating that, since the health crisis is not over, this year’s edition of the festival will demand extra security measures. Besides wearing a mask during the screenings, viewers will also need to present a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test no more than 48 hours before each movie.

The next chapter in the Fast & Furious saga will bring a new challenge to the family when Dom’s (Vin Diesel) long-lost brother, Jakob (John Cena), joins forces with international criminal Cypher (Charlize Theron). F9 also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang.

The 2021 Cannes Film Festival begins July 6 and runs through July 17. Meanwhile, Fast 9 drives to theaters on June 25.

