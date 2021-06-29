With F9 now playing around the world, I recently had the chance to speak with director Justin Lin about making the sequel. During the interview he talked about how the Cardi B cameo happened, how she impressed him on set, which action set piece he’s most proud of, the status of Fast 10 and if they’ll be filming this year, and more. In addition, Lin talks about how back in 2009 he talked about the end of the Fast and Furious franchise with Paul Walker and Vin Diesel and how he never expected to be able to make it.

As you’ve seen in the trailers, F9 sees Dom (Diesel) enjoying his quiet life off the grid with his wife (Michelle Rodriguez) and son but is pulled back to the action when his estranged brother (John Cena) comes back into his life. As you can easily surmise, this causes Dom and his “family” to have to come together to stop Cena from carrying out his master plan. F9 (Fast and Furious 9) also stars Tej Parker (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges), Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), Han Lue (Sung Kang), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Sean Boswell (Lucas Black), Twinkie (Bow Wow), Earl Hu (Jason Tobin), Magdalene Shaw (Helen Mirren), and The Fate of the Furious villain Cipher (Charlize Theron). Also joining the cast are J. D. Pardo, Shea Whigham, Anna Sawai, Michael Rooker, Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, and Francis Ngannou.

Check out what Justin Lin had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Justin Lin:

How did the Cardi B cameo happen?

Which action set piece is he most proud of?

Where are they in the development of Fast 10?

Will they be filming Fast 10 this year or next year?

