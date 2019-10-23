Watch: Cardi B Joins Vin Diesel in ‘Fast & Furious 9’

0

The ninth installment of a fan-favorite franchise is nearly upon us. Of course, I’m talking about Fast & Furious 9, the upcoming film for the family-focused tale of hot rods, hot people, and high-stakes heists. The flick started filming back in June, but franchise star Vin Diesel took a break after a long day in the UK to share a special video with apparent newcomer, Cardi B.

Also starring Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, and John Cena, with Jordana Brewster returning to the fold, director Justin Lin‘s Fast 9 is set to open on May 22, 2020.

Here’s their joint message:

In the meantime, Diesel is currently ramping up his promotional run for Bloodshot, a Valiant comics anti-hero who will get his first live-action feature film when it February 21, 2020. The first action-packed trailer for the film–which also stars, Guy Pearce (The Hurt Locker), Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver), Sam Heughan (Outlander), Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Toby Kebbell (Kong: Skull Island), and Talulah Riley (Westworld)–arrived earlier this week, though it does give away every act in the movie so viewer beware.

As for Cardi B, she’s currently co-hosting the first Netflix musical competition series Rhythm + Flow. Our own Gregory Lawrence called it “essential viewing” in his review. The finale airs today, so check it out here.

Here’s the synopsis:

Global superstars Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip “T.I.” Harris search for the next hip hop sensation in Rhythm + Flow, Netflix’s first music competition show. The series brings together industry legends across a multi-city search in hip hop epicenters Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Chicago, to find raw talent and help undiscovered artists pursue their come up.

Guest talent includes Snoop Dogg, Quavo, Fat Joe, Anderson .Paak, Royce da 5’9,” Nipsey Hussle, Big Boi, Killer Mike, Twista, Lupe Fiasco, Jadakiss, Ebro, Miguel, Teyana Taylor, Jhené Aiko, Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Khaled, Smack, King Los, Sounwave, Hit-Boy, London on da Track, Tay Keith, Denaro Love, Off-the-Wall, Kal Banx, G-Dav, John Legend, DJ Hed, DJ Oreo, DJ Scratch, DJ Holiday, Charm La’Donna, Adam Blackstone.