‘Fast & Furious 9’ Wraps Filming as Director Justin Lin Praises Its Ambitious Stakes

It’s a wrap! Fast & Furious 9 has officially wrapped as of yesterday, as revealed by returning director Justin Lin. Lin helmed the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth installments of the franchise before handing the reins over to James Wan for part seven and F. Gary Gray for the eighth and latest installment (not counting David Leitch‘s spinoff film Hobbs & Shaw). Now, Lin’s back in the saddle for not just part nine, but may be back for the tenth core film in the franchise as well.

Fast 9, as it’s unofficially referred to, started filming late this past June, embarking on a world tour that Lin touts below. Those three months and change saw the production travel from the U.S. to London, Scotland, Georgia (the nation, not the state), and Thailand. But Lin also claims that this upcoming film is the “most ambitious” yet (at least until he starts in on part 10); just what that means remains to be seen. This is a franchise that has evolved from relatively simple but impressively staged practical stunts to physics-defying CG-tinted spectacle, in which high-price hot rods crash through multiple Dubai highrises, vehicles birth other vehicles, and tanks are just your run-of-the-mill daily drivers. Who knows what’s in store for Fast & Furious 9, but it’s a guarantee that this picture will take the action on-road and off once again.

Starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, and John Cena, with Jordana Brewster, and newcomer Cardi B (and probably no Dwayne Johnson), look for Fast & Furious 9 in theaters on May 22, 2020.

Here’s how Lin shared the news: