We at Collider are happy to bring you an exclusive look at the Fast 9 gag reel that will be included on the home video release of the blockbuster sequel. Starting today, you can own F9 on Digital which includes two versions of the movie – the theatrical cut of the film and an extended director’s cut put together by filmmaker Justin Lin. Lin, who helmed Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6, returned to the director’s chair for F9 and is shepherding this franchise’s conclusion as he’s also attached to direct Fast 10 and Fast 11, the final two entries in the series.

In the gag reel, you can watch as Vin Diesel flubs his lines on a big speech, cast members crack each other up, and John Cena improvises while shooting a big action sequence. This franchise is all about family, and it’s clear that this cast has a lot of fun on set.

The Digital release of F9 includes a wealth of bonus features that also includes a 46-minute behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of F9 as well as featurettes that focus on the return of Han, the casting of Cena, the evolution of the franchise, and Lin’s directing process. Of course there’s also a feature commentary for both the theatrical and director’s cuts of the film featuring Lin.

Check out the F9 gag reel below. F9 is now available on Digital and will be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 21st.

