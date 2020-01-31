Sung Kang on Han’s Triumphant Return to ‘Fast 9’

#JUSTICEFORHAN! #JUSTICEFORHAN! #JUSTICEFORHAN!!!!!!

Phew. Okay. I feel a lot better. At the end of the smashing new trailer for Fast 9, director Justin Lin revealed that Han (Sung Kang), thought to have been killed by Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), is back, baby. This gave a lot of fans a lot of euphoric relief, as that hashtag #JusticeForHan was the result in the seeming unfairness of killing such a beloved character, and then giving the killer his own, fun action-comedy spinoff franchise (Hobbs & Shaw). Now, in the wake of this dope revelation, Kang shared his thoughts onstage at the Miami F9 concert experience (via the Los Angeles Times).

“It’s emotional — it feels like I’m going back to a family reunion,” said Kang, echoing all of our thoughts perfectly. “It’s a relationship that has been missing in my life since the last ‘Fast.’” In fact, Han has been around since before the days of the oft-complicated Fast and Furious franchise. He was originally introduced in Lin’s indie sensation Better Luck Tomorrow before popping up in Lin’s originally-just-a-spinoff entry The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. While that film featured Han’s death in a car accident, Lin and Kang loved the character so much, they brought him back for several more entries in the franchise, turning them into Tokyo Drift prequels, and retconning his death to be at the hands of Shaw.

That “death at the hands of Shaw” followed by Dom’s (Vin Diesel) seeming forgiving of him (not to mention that spinoff) resulted in part in the #JusticeForHan movement. “When Shaw came in and was revealed to be the killer and got invited into the family fold … that’s where you went, ‘Well, is this character being respected?’” asked Kang onstage. It’s a fair question, especially when the character in question is the only Asian-American lead in the franchise who’s killed by a white man.

Now, both Kang and Lin are coming back to the franchise to write these wrongs and make a new impression. And “new” is of tantamount important to Kang in the new film: “We’re older now. This Han is older. The things that we’ve learned as men in our personal lives, I hope it can transcend on-screen.” As for the logistics of how Han came back and what specifically he’s going to do now? Kang wouldn’t go into specifics, saying simply, “I hope we do it justice.” I’M NOT CRYING, YOU’RE CRYING.

