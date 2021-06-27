Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for F9.

Close your eyes and imagine, dear reader, that you are relaxing at a quaint little cafe on the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland, gazing at the cobblestone streets, perhaps, or feeling the pleasant caffeine buzz of the day's first expresso, or even nibbling on a freshly-warmed piece of Scottish shortbread, when you happen to look up and see 16-time WWE Champion John Cena soaring majestically across the sky. You'd be forgiven, in this moment, for completely departing this plane of existence, so divorced is the image of John Cena streaking through the air like a renegade falling star from what the human brain can process as "reality." Luckily, over the past 20 years, the Fast & Furious franchise has molded its own reality, and in the latest installment, F9, the sight of sentient lead-lined refrigerator John Cena traversing the Scottish skyline on an endless zipline is just an accepted fact. It's not even questioned, much less explained. It's only like the 25th most egregious affront to physics in the entire film, but it's also the perfect encapsulation of what makes the F&F franchise so endearing in its unreality. John Cena's neverending zipline is the purest summary of the bubble of exhilarating ridiculousness Fast & Furious has constructed for itself, that un-critique-able quality beholden to nothing but nitrous oxide, Corona Extra, and good vibes.

The gist is this: Jakob Toretto (Cena), the hitherto undiscussed brother to Dom (Vin Diesel) and Mia (Jordanna Brewster), has grown up to become a combination super-spy, rogue agent, master thief, and mercenary assassin with bicep veins roughly the same length and width of your average log flume ride. Bitter about an adolescence spent in Dom's literal and figurative shadow, Jakob is hellbent on collecting the two pieces of Project Aries, a mysterious McGuffin that vaguely grants you power over all the world's nations. I cannot possibly put into words how little the specifics of Project Aries matter. It's like a big Cadbury Creme Egg that only contains nuclear launch codes, as a treat. What matters is that Jakob retrieves half of the Ares device in Edinburgh, escaping in a way that straight-up confounds our main cast of characters, who cannot conceive of a heist that does not involve Dodge Chargers. Jakob takes to the sky, using strategically placed hand-cannons to launch a series of miles-long cables from roof to roof, each one zipping him along at speeds not unlike a Macy's Day parade balloon caught in a high gust of wind.

Image via Universal Pictures

It is preposterous and, more importantly, it is incredible. There is no discernable end to Jakob's elaborate pulley system. Edinburgh covers 101.9 square miles and I'm pretty sure Jakob basically harpoon-gunned his way across 90% of it. I fully believe if Dom didn't spear his brother through a window Jakob would have continued on a straight line right out of the city limits, soaring over the fields of Scotland, shepherds pointing up at him as he ziplined from windmill to windmill. They would have sung folk songs of the "Sky Giant" for years to come.

Normally, you wouldn't need to elaborate on why this scene is amazing past the words "John Cena zips across the Edinburgh skyline like a version of Peter Parker who could also deadlift Doctor Octopus." It just is. It is an inarguable, quantifiable truth. But I'm also fascinated by how hard this scene rips specifically in the context of what the Fast & Furious franchise has become. Anyone who boils down the Fast saga to a silly series of car-centric explosions and barely-intelligible Vin Diesel monologues is ignoring its singular outward expansion, unlike any other franchise in history. Over the course of two decades, F&F has evolved from a Point Break ripoff about street racing into a globe-trotting heist/adventure/soap opera where improbability is the point. These stories now exist far, far to the left of our reality, in a place where physics is a myth, no sin cannot be erased by a 20-second hug, and although the fate of the Earth is constantly in peril, nothing bad ever really happens.

Image via Universal Pictures

F9 is the zenith of that ideal. It is the franchise becoming fully self-aware. F9 deeply understands the transcendent mass of implausibility Fast & Furious has become—revels in it, makes direct reference to it—which is exactly what makes John Cena's neverending zipline so perfect. You sat down to watch the ninth installment of a universe that's been steadily piledriving Isaac Newton into the canvas for years and the image of John Cena floating unimpeded along an un-angled zipline is the logical endgame. You don't question it. You don't interrogate the logistics. You simply strap yourself in like Jakob Toretto and let it carry you across an impossible distance, weightless and worry-free until the next wonderfully stupid set-piece shoulder-tackles you through a wall.

