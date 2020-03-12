‘Fast & Furious 9’ Release Date Pushed Back a Year Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Whelp, it appears the impact of COVID-19 on Hollywood is only just getting started, as Universal’s Fast & Furious 9 becomes the latest project to push back its release date due to the virus. The film, which was set to hit theaters on May 22 of this year, will now be released on April 2, 2021.

The decision was announced in the below statement

To our family of Fast fans everywhere, – We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga. That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May. We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2. While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration. – Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together. We’ll see you next spring. – Much love, Your Fast Family

Each of these new announcements is a bigger bummer than the last, but it’s understandable in the wake of COVID-19’s rapid spread. As theaters remain closed in Italy, South Korea, and China, a number of major events have been canceled or postponed, including SXSW in Austin and CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Just today, A Quiet Place Part II also pushed back its debut to an undetermined date, following in the footsteps of the 25th James Bond film No Time to Die, which bumped its release date from April to November.

