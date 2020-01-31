Here’s How to Watch the ‘Fast & Furious 9’ Trailer Drop and Concert Event

Because the Fast & Furious franchise is subtle the same way Vin Diesel is an opera singer, we won’t be getting a mere trailer drop for Fast & Furious 9, we’re getting an entire concert event-a-palooza plus a trailer drop. The entire cast will be involved, along with performances by Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Ozuna, and Ludacris. Here are the details on how to tune in.

The event will be live-streamed from Miami, Florida on Friday, January 31st starting at 12 PM PT/ 3 PM PT. You can catch the live-stream by heading to either the official Fast site, Facebook, Twitter, or Youtube.

Fast & Furious 9 marks the return of Justin Lin to the director’s chair after the filmmaker ushered the franchise into a new, crazier era less beholden to physics with Tokyo Drift, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6. Writer Daniel Casey (Kin) penned the script, the first Fast & Furious movie since Tokyo Drift to not be written by Chris Morgan.

John Cena and Michael Rooker will make their debut in the franchise, joining the cast alongside Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron.

For more on Fast & Furious 9, check out the extremely dramatic teaser for the trailer, which sees Diesel’s Dominic Toretto adjusting to life with a son. There is also a whole batch of new posters, including a ponderous Dom and the entire cast looking freshly photoshopped and fabulous.