‘Fast & Furious 9’ Trailer Teaser Takes Family to Another Level

Universal Pictures has released the first Fast 9 trailer teaser, unveiling the very first footage from the highly anticipated sequel. Officially titled Fast & Furious 9, the film’s story is being kept under wraps, but the movie itself marks a change of pace for the franchise in a number of ways. For one, screenwriter Chris Morgan—who has written every Fast & Furious movie since Tokyo Drift—did not write the screenplay. He instead co-wrote the spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, while Daniel Casey took on screenwriting duties for Fast 9. And for another, it appears this sequel is taking the idea of family to a whole other level as Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto is caring for his son Brian, who was introduced in Fate of the Furious.

Indeed, the twist in that eighth installment is that Elena (Elsa Pataky) had a baby with Dom, but then she died during the events of that movie. Fast 9 picks up a few years later as the kid is a toddler now, and Dom is living a somewhat secluded life with his wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez).

There’s an undercurrent of tension and drama in this trailer that sets it apart from previous Fast entries, which played up the cartoonish action and humor. Perhaps we’ll get more of that in the official trailer that drops on January 31st, but this teaser has a very Avengers: Endgame vibe.

Justin Lin, who directed Tokyo Drift, The Fast & the Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6, makes his triumphant return to the director’s chair here, and it’ll be interesting to see what particular story they’re telling.

For now, check out the Fast 9 trailer teaser below and click here to see the official poster. The film also stars Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker, and John Cena. Fast & Furious 9 opens in theaters on May 22nd.