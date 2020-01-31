First ‘Fast 9’ Trailer Features a Surprising Family Revelation and a Shocking Franchise Twist

The first trailer for Fast and Furious 9 is now here, and it’s full of reveals. Officially titled F9, the movie started filming last June, embarking on a world tour that included the U.S., London, Scotland, Georgia (the nation, not the state), and Thailand. Justin Lin, who helmed Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6 returns to direct, while franchise newcomer Daniel Casey handled script duties while veteran Chris Morgan swapped teams to go co-write the spinoff Hobbs & Shaw.

The story finds Vin Diesel‘s Dom Toretto squaring off against his brother, played by John Cena, who gets some help from the Fate of the Furious villain Cipher (played by Charlize Theron). That’s an intense family connection right there, and through it all we see much of the action we come to expect from the Fast & Furious franchise—with one Han-sized reveal at the end. Yep!

This trailer looks pretty fine. If I’m being honest, it at least looks more visually interesting than Fate of the Furious, which went way too heavy on the CGI. Lin directed the best Fast movie so far, Fast Five, so if he can conjure some of that magic I think we’ll be in good hands.

Starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, and John Cena, with Jordana Brewster, and newcomer Cardi B (and probably no Dwayne Johnson), look for Fast 9 in theaters on May 22, 2020.

Watch the first Fast 9 trailer below: