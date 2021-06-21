"No one else should be in control of this universe, absolutely not."

Justin Lin is a significant part of the Fast and Furious film franchise. He first joined the team to direct the 2006 release, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. That film is the lowest earner of the bunch, taking in about $159 million worldwide, but from there it was up, up, up. Lin’s next Fast film, 2009’s Fast & Furious, brought the series a step closer to blockbuster status and then Fast Five essentially launched it into the stratosphere, putting it on the path of becoming one of the highest earning film series out there. Lin then solidified that status with the hugely successful 2013 release, Fast & Furious 6.

After than, Lin went off to work on some non-Fast projects like True Detective and Star Trek Beyond, but now he’s back just in time to steer the series towards its big finish. F9 is due in theaters on June 25th and then from there, Lin is expected to conclude the series with Fast and Furious 10 and Fast and Furious 11.

In celebration of the release of F9, Jordana Brewster joined us for an episode of Collider Ladies Night. The conversation retraces her journey in the franchise thus far, but we also took a moment to look ahead to those final films, and specifically why Lin is the one to helm them. Brewster began by highlighting some qualities of Lin’s that make him a standout leader for a franchise like this:

“The stakes are so high and there’s so much he has to deal with and yet he’s the calmest - again, I keep bringing up his integrity. Like the fact that there are actors from Annapolis that are in Fast and Furious 9. And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, in the flashback, I recognize him!’ That says so much about him. He is the most loyal, cool headed, has not changed in the last 15 years that I’ve known him. So he is the right guy to be at the helm of this franchise.”

In case you're wondering, that Annapolis actor is Jim Parrick. He places Kenny Linder in F9, an antagonist to Vinnie Bennett and Finn Cole who shine big time as young Dom and young Jakob, respectively.

Brewster continued running through a list of things that make Lin the ideal director for these films, including his drive to make sure everything in them is perfect, no matter how much time it takes:

“He’s our leader and he’s able to handle every element that comes at him. I’ve never ever seen him lose it and that’s kind of insane. He’s also a really hard worker. During the pandemic I checked in on him a couple of times and once it was safe to go out to dinner I was like, ‘Okay, let’s all go out to dinner,’ and he was like, ‘No, I’m still working on the film.’ And I was like, ‘What could you possibly be working on still? Justin, it’s in the can!’ And he’s like, ‘No, no, no. There’s still things to tweak.’ So he’s a perfectionist and he works his butt off, and it shows. It shows in the film.”

After singing Lin’s praises to such an extent, I had to just flat out ask Brewster if anyone else could close out the saga with those final two films or if it absolutely has to be Lin. Here’s what she said:

“No, because the other thing that really shows in 9 is every character - because there’s so many of us now, right? There’s Natalie [Emmanuel]’s character, there’s Tyrese, there’s Chris Bridges, there’s me. There’s so many characters you have to service and he manages to do that. Everyone has an arc, everyone gets their action scene. That’s so hard to do, and he does that.”

Brewster also teased something diehard franchise fans have to look forward to in F9 that she largely credits to Lin:

“The other thing he does in this one, which is really cool, is there are Easter eggs for all the super fans. I mean, there’s even stuff in there I don’t understand. I’m like, ‘What’s that referring to,’ and, ‘Wait, let’s get this chronology straight,’ because I literally need it on index cards. It can get very confusing , but he keeps track of it all and puts in little nuggets that’s gonna really reward the diehard fans.”

Just in case you need this emphasized further, Brewster is very much team Lin for Fast and Furious 10 and Fast and Furious 11:

“No one else should be in control of this universe, absolutely not.”

If you’re looking for more from Brewster, stay tuned! We’ll have her full Collider Ladies Night conversation for you as we near the June 25th release of the new film.

