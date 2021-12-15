The incoming tenth (and penultimate) installment of the Fast and Furious franchise will now drift into theaters one month later than expected, with a newly-staked release date set for May 19, 2023. Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and the crew's next adventure had initially been scheduled for release on April 7, 2023. The move likely comes in order for Fast and Furious 10 to claim a larger spot in the summer movie season. As a result of the shift, an untitled animated film from Dreamworks will release on the original April release date.

As is not generally the case with sequels so far out, there is actually quite a bit already known about Fast and Furious 10. The final adventures of Dom and his crew will be split into two films, with Fast and Furious 11 likely set to release the following year as both films will shoot back-to-back. Per Tyrese Gibson's comments with Collider back in June, both 10 and 11 sound to be globe-trotting adventures that will please the die-hard fans of the franchise. Here's what he had to say:

"I have definitely asked some questions about 10 and 11. It has been confirmed we are going to shoot back-to-back and get both in the can. Which is interesting. I’m hearing that we’re going to touch a lot of continents between the two. I cannot say where, but a lot. The higher-ups that are involved in this franchise are specifically aware of the die-hard fans and supporters around the world. We all carry a particular torch of responsibility and knowing there is a beast, and we need to feed that beast and give them what they want, what they love, and what they’re used to."

On a lighter note, it sounds as if Diesel and his team have several aspirations for these final two installments, with Helen Mirren noting she would kiss the lead actor "on one condition." Diesel also wants Hobbs actor Dwayne Johnson to reprise his role in the franchise and "fulfill" his destiny. Given the animosity between the two, as well as Johnson's constantly crowded production schedule on various films, it seems like this could be a pipe dream.

Justin Lin will return to direct both of the final installments, with franchise perennials Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, and Nathalie Emmanuel expected to reprise their roles. It's not known whether or not John Cena will reprise his role as Toretto brother Jakob, nor if Charlize Theron will return as franchise villain Cipher.

Fast and Furious 10 will hit theaters on May 19, 2023.

