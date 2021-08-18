The long-running Fast and Furious franchise isn't losing any steam, with the tenth (and penultimate) entry in the series coming to theaters in the Spring of 2023. Universal Pictures has set the spring date for the film, which will see Justin Lin return to the driver's seat to direct. Franchise staples Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, and Sung Kang are all expected to return.

Diesel revealed to Entertainment Weekly that filming for Fast and Furious 10 will begin in January 2022, claiming the following:

"Just wait for 10. Let's just say, the fact that you guys know that the studio is saying we can't cover all this ground that needs to be covered in just one movie, you can only imagine what is to come."

Reated: How the Family In 'Fast and Furious' Is Changing (For the Worse)

But just as Dominic Toretto and his crew have upped the ante with each new film, so will Lin and the production team, as a back-to-back production on the final two installments was revealed when we got a change to speak with Gibson here at Collider back in June. Here's what he had to say:

"I have definitely asked some questions about 10 and 11. It has been confirmed we are going to shoot back-to-back and get both in the can. Which is interesting. I’m hearing that we’re going to touch a lot of continents between the two. I cannot say where, but a lot. The higher-ups that are involved in this franchise are specifically aware of the die-hard fans and supporters around the world. We all carry a particular torch of responsibility and knowing there is a beast, and we need to feed that beast and give them what they want, what they love, and what they’re used to."

One of the larger questions that remains unanswered from the recent F9 lies in whether or not John Cena's Jakob Toretto will return. Cena has not offered fans any clues or hints as to his return, playing coy when asked by Entertainment Weekly.

Fast and Furious 10 (pending a wild title) will be racing (or flying, at this point?) into theaters on April 7, 2023. A date has not been confirmed for the final installment, though given the back-to-back production, a 2024 date is most likely.

Keep Reading: A 'F9' Director's Cut Is Coming to 4K Blu-Ray With More Cardi B, Flashbacks, and Tanks

Share Share Tweet Email

Eminem to Play White Boy Rick in 50 Cent-Produced Starz Series ‘Black Mafia Family’ One Motor City legend becomes another.

Read Next