Franchise leader Vin Diesel used his Instagram account to reveal the official name of the tenth movie in the main series of the Fast & Furious franchise, and unfortunately, it’s not “Fast 10 Your Seatbelts.” Simply called Fast X, the upcoming sequel is the first of the two movies that’ll supposedly bring the Fast Family’s saga to an end.

On his Instagram account, Diesel published the new logo for the upcoming sequel, which reuses the iconic “Fast” font over a giant “X”. The “X” in the logo mimics a car’s headlights, teasing the absurd racing set-pieces that will undoubtedly show up in Fast X. With a caption that reads “Day one,” Diesel also used the logo reveal to confirm Fast X is officially shooting.

While the plot of Fast X is being kept under wraps, the highly-anticipated sequel will be the first part of a two-movies story that’ll reportedly end the franchise. Fast X will star Jason Momoa as the movie’s main villain, yet another big superhero star who gets involved with the franchise after Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot and Peacemaker’s John Cena. Fast X has also enlisted another member of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad by adding Daniela Melchior to the cast. Finally, the newcomers’ cast also includes Brie Larson, currently Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Image via Marvel

RELATED:‌ Dwayne Johnson Declines Vin Diesel's Invitation to Return for 'Fast 10': "There Was No Chance"

As recurring Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson revealed, Fast X will flesh out Don’s (Diesel) backstory even more. In the last film, F9, the leader of the Fast Family had to face some ghosts of the past, as his brother (Cena) came back to challenge him for the position of ultimate action man. While the franchise explores Don’ts past, fans are also excited to see what new surprises the sequels will bring to fans. F9 already took the Family to space, so whatever comes next will definitely blow everyone’s minds.

Coming back for the tenth movie in the main franchise’s storyline are family members Diesel, Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, and Sung Kang.

After co-writing and directing F9, Justin Li will be back to helm both parts of the Fast Family final adventure. Li just came back to the franchise for F9 but has previously directed every installment of the saga from The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift to Fast & Furious 6. Fast X and its unnamed sequel are written by Chris Morgan.

Fast X will drive into theaters on May 19, 2023. Check out Diesel’s original post below.

How 'F9' Found Justice for Han and Put Its Female Characters in the Front Seat

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Marco Vito Oddo (1244 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo