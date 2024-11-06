It’s been nearly two years since we last strapped in and took off at maximum speeds with Vin Diesel and the rest of the family at the center of Fast X. Since then, and the movie’s cliffhanger ending, audiences have been eagerly awaiting more information on when they can expect Fast & Furious 11 aka Fast X: Part 2 aka the last movie in the film series as we know it. While franchise star Diesel has been busy teasing fans with first-look concept art that reveals a suped up car spinning its tires down a snow-covered mountain pass, others are painting a bleaker picture of when fans can expect to see the highly-anticipated movie zoom into cinemas.

During a recent chat with Screen Rant, Jordana Brewster revealed that she’s completely in the not-know when it comes to Fast & Furious 11’s production schedule. When asked about when she was set to reunite with her on-screen family and continue the story, the actress, who has played Mia Toretto since the first movie took over the world more than two decades ago, said:

“I don’t have a timeline. I’m usually — I mean, I’ll probably read it online, or I’ll try to, try to get some information out of Vin. [Laughs] But, no, I don’t know yet. But hopefully soon.”

What Other Stars Have Said About ‘Fast & Furious 11’

Close

Brewster isn’t the only member of the film’s extensive and star-studded call sheet who is making us sweat about the production of Fast & Furious 11. Recently, franchise favorite, Tyrese Gibson, revealed that he hasn’t seen so much as a script for the eleventh installment, but added that when he got the greenlight, he’d be there in a heartbeat.

" I haven’t read a script yet. I’ve talked to the director, I’m constantly in touch with Vin Diesel and they do really well at keeping this franchise afloat and the moment that I get the call , I’m going to show up and try and do my job and hope that they’re still happy with what I bring to the table."

On the other hand, Diesel recently teased that something was going down in the most action-heavy way possible when he shared a video to his Instagram that showed an army of Dodge Chargers loaded onto a semi-truck for transport. As of right now, the movie is set for a release in 2026, so, hopefully, a script will land in the right hands soon and cameras will get rolling shortly thereafter.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information. You can watch Fast X on Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video