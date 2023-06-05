Based on Ken Li's "Racer X" from a 1998 edition of Vibe Magazine, The Fast and the Furious was released in 2001 with the intention of combining high-octane action with the enormous petrol-head fan base in a Hollywood setting. The formula was simple and, as many simple things do, it succeeded, surpassing any and all expectations. Now, 22 years later, it has become one of the most well-known and successful franchises of all time, spawning countless sequels and spin-offs and providing some of the 21st century's most beloved pop culture moments. At the current moment, it is the seventh highest-grossing movie franchise of all time, with an estimated total earning of over $7 billion. So, understandably, Universal, the team behind the franchise, wants to push the motoring mammoth to new heights, with the recent release of Fast X already having grossed over $600 million worldwide, becoming one of 2023's most successful movies. With that in mind, and with 9 other movies and many other spin-offs behind them, a sequel to Fast X was officially announced, with the potential end to this long-running saga requiring multiple movies to do justice. With news and speculation rife, and with fans still feeling the rush following Fast X, the hype is high for Fast & Furious 11 (or whatever it ends up being called), and here is everything we know about the sequel so far.

When Is Fast & Furious 11 Coming Out?

With Fast X having only just crashed onto the world stage, it is understandable that there may be some time before Fast & Furious 11 is released. Despite that, the franchise has a great track record of releasing sequels efficiently, pleasing both fans and shareholders alike. Although we do not know the exact release date for Fast & Furious 11, according to Collider's Steve Weintraub, Vin Diesel himself announced at this year's CinemaCon in Las Vegas that part two of this saga-ending story would arrive on the big screen in 2025. Despite not having a specified time in 2025 for the release, it is safe to assume that the film will likely drop in the summer, with most of Universal's major blockbusters given this release window. Although this seems like a while away, time, like many of the chase scenes in the franchise, will surely whizz by.

Where Can You Watch Fast & Furious 11?

Just like the rest of the movies in the franchise, Fast & Furious 11 will more than likely debut in theaters worldwide. This will follow the pattern of the recent release of Fast X, with that movie still available to watch right now in theaters.

Is There A Trailer For Fast & Furious 11?

Given the film is currently in pre-production, it is no surprise that there is not yet even a whiff of a trailer for Fast & Furious 11. However, in the meantime, here is a reminder of the most recent trailer for Fast X which is still currently in theaters.

Who Will Star In Fast & Furious 11?

The end of Fast X has left the door open for a plethora of returns for the final installment of this mega-franchise. With so many fan-favorite characters being created across the 20-year era of Fast & Furious, fans are desperate to learn who will be back for one last ride in 2025. So far, we know that joining Vin Diesel (Guardians of the Galaxy) as the ever-present Dom Toretto, will be the likes of Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Sung Kang as Han, Tyrese Gibson as Roman, and Ludacris as Tej. As well as this, the new bad guy Dante Reyes played by the powerful Jason Momoa will be back, which will please countless fans. Other franchise newcomers such as Alan Ritchson, Brie Larson, and Daniela Melchior are also likely to return as their characters Aimes, Tess, and Isabel. Finally, in a wonderful reveal in the closing moments of Fast X, it was confirmed that Dwayne Johnson would be putting his rivalry with Vin Diesel aside and returning to the Fast & Furious franchise. However, it was recently reported that Johnson will be leading his own movie as Luke Hobbs, which is neither Fast 11 nor Hobbs & Shaw 2, but instead will serve as a connective bridge between Fast X and Fast & Furious 11.

You'll notice in Johnson's tweet that he says "the next Fast & Furious film you'll see the legendary lawman in will be the HOBBS movie," so it seems like he'll also be reprising his role for the eleventh film as well.

What Will Fast & Furious 11 Be About?

Of course, as of yet, there is no confirmed plot synopsis for the movie, but we do know it will be a follow-on from the explosive ending to Fast X. With the film still in theaters, it is, for those who have not yet, definitely worth indulging in the jam-packed, drama-filled closing moments of said movie, with the set-up to Fast & Furious 11 incredibly tense. Dom Toretto and the family will soon be back one final time, with 20 years of plot threads ready to be neatly tied. With two years to wait until the release, there will surely be plenty of information yet to come, so stay tuned to Collider for all updates.

Who Is Behind Fast & Furious 11?

After becoming a mainstay behind the camera for the franchise, Justin Lin was replaced as director for Fast X by Louis Letterier. Letterier will also be returning to direct Fast & Furious 11, with writing credits going to Christina Hodson (The Flash) and Oren Uziel (Mortal Kombat). With two years left before it hits our screens, there is plenty of time for more announcements regarding the team behind the film, although the expectation is that most of the crew for Fast X will complete the sequel as well. This includes the likes of executive producers Mark Bomback (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) and David Cain (Fury), as well as the music by Brian Tyler (Iron Man 3) and cinematography by Stephen F. Windon (Star Trek Beyond).

Is This the End of the Fast Franchise?

Most roads lead to the conclusion that Fast & Furious 11 will be the end of the world-conquering franchise. All good things must come to an end, and fans, as hard as it may be, might be about to say goodbye to their favorite movie series. However, there is one string of hope still dangling, Vin Diesel himself said this during the Rome premiere of Fast X,

“Going into making this movie, the studio had asked if this could be a two-parter. And after the studio saw this, part one, they said, could you make Fast X, the finale, a trilogy."

Perhaps this supposed two-part finale will in fact be a trilogy, with the closing moments of one of cinema's biggest franchises not as complete as we thought they were.