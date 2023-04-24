Just under a month away from Fast X releasing in theaters, the franchise has found the writers for the sequel. Deadline reports that the script for Fast and the Furious 11 will be co-written by The Flash screenwriter Christina Hodson and The Cloverfield Paradox scribe Oren Uziel. Both of them will join a creative team led by returning director Louis Leterrier in what's likely to be the final installment of the long-running high-octane saga.

Hodson is no stranger to writing blockbusters. In recent years, she's been part of the team behind the most recent Transformers film Bumblebee and was one of the writers aboard Birds of Prey. Until it was sadly axed, she was also attached as a writer to Batgirl starring Leslie Grace. Most recently though, she's had her hands full with The Flash which is set to be a major reset point for the new DCU under James Gunn and Peter Safran. For what it's worth, Gunn himself is over the moon about the upcoming film, calling it one of the best superhero movies he's ever seen. It'll be one of the last films from the old era of DC along with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Blue Beetle.

Uziel, meanwhile, has been attached to a few major projects in recent years including 2021's Mortal Kombat, the Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum-headlined The Lost City, and the sequel film Escape Room: Tournament of Champions. His future looks especially bright, however, with the scribe attached to a sequel to Detective Pikachu directed by Portlandia creator Jonathan Krisel as well as a Ryan Reynolds-led remake of Clue. He's also an experienced director, both writing and going behind the camera for his starry Netflix feature Shimmer Lake.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: The Family Takes On Jason Momoa in New 'Fast X' Trailer

Uziel and Hodson Will Bring New Blood to Fast and the Furious

While they possess plenty of experience in writing in the blockbuster space, part of the reason behind adding Hodson and Uziel to the project was to bring some new voices into the room to help influence how the franchise will wrap up. Fast X is the tenth film in the billion-dollar franchise and promises plenty of the series' signature action, but the hope was that new writers would be able to offer an outside perspective on the franchise. The latest installment features a screenplay by Dan Mazeau and franchise director Justin Lin, though Lin exited during principal photography leaving room for a new creative voice to step in both behind the camera and in the writers' room. Uziel and Hodson were an especially appealing pair because of their close personal relationship, making this the ideal project to mark their first collaboration.

Fast X arrives in theaters on May 19, 2023, and will see Dom (Vin Diesel) and his family confronting a deadly new enemy played by Jason Momoa who seeks revenge for the death of his father. Check out the trailer below and stay tuned for more information on Fast and the Furious 11.