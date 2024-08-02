The Big Picture Fast & Furious 11 marks the end of an era for the highly successful franchise that began in 2001.

Tyrese Gibson, a long-time star of the series, has yet to see the script for the final installment.

Filming for Fast & Furious 11 is set to begin early next year, with a planned summer 2026 release date.

Sooner than expected, the family will reconvene for one final spin round the track in Fast & Furious 11. Having began in 2001 with its first installment, The Fast and The Furious, the Fast & Furious franchise has since gone on to become the seventh highest-grossing film series of all time. After ten separate feature-length films spanning several storylines, the franchise is set to cross the finish line one more time. However, the highly anticipated eleventh installment has recently received an uncertain script update from longtime star and franchise mainstay, Tyrese Gibson.

The hype around the franchise's upcoming offering circles around how we left things in Fast X. By the end of the film, Dante's (Jason Momoa) quest for vengeance against Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) had left the fate of much of the family unknown. While discussing the upcoming film in a conversation on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Gibson revealed that he has yet to see a script for Fast & Furious 11. The actor did, however, add that he remains in constant communication with co-star Diesel and director Louis Leterrier, and is ready to get behind the wheel at a moment's notice. Gibson's comments read:

"I haven’t read a script yet. I’ve talked to the director, I’m constantly in touch with Vin Diesel and they do really well at keeping this franchise afloat and the moment that I get the call, I’m going to show up and try and do my job and hope that they’re still happy with what I bring to the table."

One Final Rodeo

Image via Universal Pictures

While it might sound like slightly underwhelming news, there isn't any reason to panic. Earlier in the year, Gibson, in a separate conversation, revealed that filming on Fast & Furious 11 is billed to begin early next year, giving the film's creatives ample time to put together a worthy script for this final bow. "Because of the strike, both strikes, there were some real delays in writing and kind of getting the film up on its feet. I'm hearing that we're going to get it going right in 2025, right at the top of the year," Gibson explained at the time. "I think right now the pressure is to elevate the movie and take the film to some other levels." Adding, "As you've seen, Gal Gadot and The Rock are back, which is exciting."

Beyond filming starting early next year, Fast & Furious 11 is now scheduled for a summer 2026 release after being delayed by a year. For the final outing, the franchise intends to return "back-to-basics" even as series lead Diesel has, in recent weeks, shown off a collection of black Dodge muscle cars as he begins training for a return to his role as Dom Toretto.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates from the Fast & Furious family. Fast X is streaming on Prime Video in the U.S.

