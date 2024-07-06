The Big Picture Vin Diesel teases Fast & Furious 11 with a new Instagram post.

The franchise has shifted in a larger-scale direction, but the new post hints at a return to its roots.

Fast & Furious 11 is set to begin filming next year.

Vin Diesel has shared an exciting new update for Fast & Furious 11, offering fans a glimpse of the muscle cars set to appear in the sequel and revealing that he is continuing his driving training. The Fast & Furious franchise, which began back in 2001, released its tenth installment last year, featuring Dom (Diesel) in a fierce battle against the new villain, Dante (Jason Momoa). Now, Dom and his team are getting ready for their next high-speed adventure with Fast & Furious 11, directed by returning director Louis Leterrier. Diesel had teased in May that he had already begun track training for the film, and his latest Instagram post shows he is still hard at work.

In the new post, Diesel shared a video from the track, showing a truck loaded with three black Dodge muscle cars. "We're on our way..." Diesel writes in the caption. These cars might be familiar to fans, as Dom has always had a strong preference for Dodge Chargers, which meshes well with his old school mentality. With Fast & Furious 11 now scheduled for a summer 2026 release after being delayed by a year, filming is set to start in early 2025. Diesel's head start on training suggests a commitment to returning to the franchise's roots.

The later Fast & Furious movies have been a box office NOS boost, but there's been a noticeable shift away from the down-to-earth, practical action scenes that defined the early films. Instead of just sticking to the roads, cars now fly through the air, perform insane flips, drive down dams, and even head to outer space, like in F9: The Fast Saga. While some of these stunts are still done using practical effects, the franchise has leaned more on VFX, meaning the actors don't need to perform as much real stunt driving.

Diesel’s ongoing driving training suggests he’ll be behind the wheel for some intense scenes in Fast & Furious 11. This does hint at a possible return to more grounded, gritty driving action, which would be a great way to honor Dom's roots, especially since the upcoming film might be the last lap in the main Fast Saga. However, this could all be a smokescreen and the movie could take place on Mars. Whether it's quarter-mile races or epic car chases, there’s sure to be plenty of excitement in store. Stay tuned to Collider for more from the Family.

