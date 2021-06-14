With the June 25th release of F9 right around the corner now, Jordana Brewster took the time to join us for an episode of Collider Ladies Night. As with any episode of Ladies Night, we retrace Brewster’s steps from the very beginnings of her career to her latest accomplishment - with lengthy pitstops to talk The Faculty and D.E.B.S. along the way - but a good chunk of our chat was about the Fast and Furious series, a franchise that’s gone on to become one of the biggest box office hits of all time and also a franchise that’s been an active part of Brewster’s filmography for 20 years.

Brewster kicked off her run as Dom’s (Vin Diesel) sister Mia in 2001 with the release of The Fast and the Furious. She catches Brian’s (Paul Walker) eye while he’s undercover trying to crack a case involving truck hijackings. The film offers loads of proof that Mia can handle herself behind the wheel and in the midst of tense action set pieces, but when the fourth film, Fast & Furious, came along, Mia was sidelined from the action and relegated to dialogue heavy scenes only.

I’m a big believer that a good deal of what Mia says in that movie does give the “family” of it all added weight in future installments, but one could imagine it might come as a disappointment to not get in on any of the action in that fourth film. Here’s what Brewster said when asked if that was the case during our Collider Ladies Night conversation:

“I’ve seen 5 again, I’ve seen 1 again, I haven’t rewatched 4, but to me it’s very grey. It’s set in LA, Paul’s in a suit, I’m in this red dress and I have bangs and I’m just very sad and pissed off at him. I just feel like I don’t remember that one super fondly. It’s 5 that sticks out for me, 9’s gonna stick out now because 9’s really, really good and I get a little more action. But yes, it’s always a bummer when I’m not - as I’ve said, I love being part of the action. I don’t just like being a talking head, talking with the boys. It’s fun to get in there and get dirty.”

For the record, I think Brewster is rocking some A+ bangs in Fast & Furious, but it’s a fair assessment of the movie and Mia’s role in it. So if Fast & Furious wound up being a bit of a bump in the road for the character, which installment does Brewster credit with helping her pinpoint what she wants for Mia and how she wants her to contribute to the series? Here’s what she said:

“It’s a tie between 1 and 5, I have to say. I never give myself credit when I’m working on something and when it comes out, I’m always like, ‘I wish I could have done that better. I wish I could have done this better.’ But I recently looked back at 1 and I was actually really proud of myself because I was this kid in college and I worked on how I speak, I worked on making myself a little bit more tough, and I think I really come off as a little bit tougher and I’m really proud of that, and I came off as very grounded. And then I think I lost that as the franchise evolved, and I was kind of prissy in 4 and then back to really knowing what I want in 5 and I tried to retain that in 9 because it’s really important to me that Mia’s very centered and grounded, and I lost sight of that in 4. But also, it was [a] reintroduction to everyone. But I think 5 had every element in it. It had the, ‘Okay, we’re gonna build a family,’ it also had the, ‘We’re gonna go out there and kick ass and we’re gonna get fearless,’ and, ‘Both of you shut up and stop arguing and we’re gonna come together.’ It had all of those elements in a really sort of nice, cohesive way and we’re getting back to that with 9.”

Looking for more from Brewster? Keep an eye on Collider because we’ll have more from her Ladies Night episode leading up to the release of the full piece on June 25th, just in time for the F9 release! We talk The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, what happened with that Mr. & Mrs. Smith pilot, why she thinks Justin Lin is the director to conclude the main Fast and Furious saga, and so much more.

