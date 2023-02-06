We are days away from the Fast X trailer, which will give us our first glimpse into the final chapter of this familial saga. But before that, the producers are making sure fans are completely hyped for the feature and tickling their nostalgic bone by releasing a series of trailers from previous installments. Over the course of last week, we have seen emotional, intriguing, action-packed trailers from the franchise, and now we have a trailer for Fast & Furious 6 which means three more trailers before we get our first look at Fast X.

The trailer highlights Dom and Brian’s bond and accelerates the pacing with the impending foe that’s more menacing than anything they have encountered before. The crew gets together once again to engage in a “vehicular warfare” that also includes a tank. But Dom isn’t turning his back on his family even if it counts as his weakness. The trailer reminds us of the themes that the franchise has been running on for so long, “ride or die” as well as “it’s all about the family.” The chase sequences, the emotional core, and the high-octane action make Fast 6 one of the best offerings of the franchise.

Directed by Justin Lin from a script by Chris Morgan, the feature sees the crew scattered and settled in nicely after their Rio heist goes well in the last feature. Nonetheless, they must still live as fugitives, unable to return home to their families. Meanwhile, Hobbs has been tracking a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers; when unable to take them down himself, Hobbs asks Dom, Brian, and the crew for help in exchange for full pardons for everyone. The feature stars Vin Diesel as Dom, Paul Walker as Brian, Dwayne Johnson as Hobbs, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty, Jordana Brewster as Mia, Tyrese Gibson as Roman, among others. Fast 6 also introduces Luke Evans into the franchise.

What to Expect From 'Fast X'?

Though the plot details of the upcoming feature Fast X are being tightly kept under wraps, this seems like to be the beginning of the end of the road for the family fans feel a part of. The movie stars Diesel, Rodriguez, Gibson, Jason Statham, John Cena, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, Cardi B, Rita Moreno, and Charlize Theron.

The trailer for Fast X drops on February 10 and the feature will bow in theaters on May 19. You can check out the Fast and Furious legacy trailer below: